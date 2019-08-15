Dozens of local youth participated this week in the third camp hosted by the Clinton Police Department.

According to Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards, the department felt such a community event could not only provide activities for local youth, but better acquaint residents in the area with police officers and their duties.

“I wanted a program that brought youth and police together,” Edwards said. “There are many great programs that allow citizens to interact with police and others that get kids active, but I wanted something more personal to connect police with our youth.”

Campers spent the week learning about different aspects of police duties, including anxiety, bullying and peer pressure, the duties of a first responder and drug and alcohol awareness. Tuesday, students traveled to Royal Lane Park to interact with different emergency response vehicles, including the fire trucks, ambulances and Vidant Health’s helicopter.

“Our lessons are things we think are important for youth or offer an insight on a profession that might be of interest to the kids,” Edwards said.

Through the camp, the youth were able to interact one-on-one with officers and Edwards said he hopes local youth will learn that police officers are always available to serve.

As part of the police department’s goal, Edwards says he hopes his staff can earn the trust of the community and learn that his officers are here to help.

“We wanted small groups where the police could serve the kids and they can do activities together, eat, and share lessons,” Edwards explained. “Our goal was to have an environment that promotes trust and respect, so the youth might see the police officers more like family and friends.”

Edwards said the campers weren’t the only ones who learned valuable lessons throughout the week.

“The staff who have been involved have probably gained as much from the camp as anyone,” the police chief explained. “These officers get to know the kids by name, and sometimes they get to learn a little about their life and understand some challenges some of them may face.”

From those lifetime lessons, Edwards said he hopes there are positive relationships formed between the officers and the kids.

“I want the youth to see officers as people, not as titles or positions, and I want officers to see the kids as unique individuals with their own stories that have yet been written,” Edwards explained.

Each year, the camp is made possible through the assistance of local citizens and partners.

“As with most everything in our profession, the Police Department couldn’t do the things we do without the support of our citizens and community partners,” he added. “I wish I could name them all, and we try through social media and our Christmas Parade float to highlight those who have helped make this possible. But I truly want to thank everyone who has helped make this program a success.”

Camper Makayla Carter tries out the ‘drunk’ goggles while driving the golf cart. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_camp1.jpg Camper Makayla Carter tries out the ‘drunk’ goggles while driving the golf cart. The Vidant Health helicopter dropped down in Clinton and allowed campers a chance to tour the emergency vehicle. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_camp2.jpg The Vidant Health helicopter dropped down in Clinton and allowed campers a chance to tour the emergency vehicle.

Annual event offers chance to teach, connect

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@www.clintonnc.com