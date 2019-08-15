‘Blithe Spirit’ rehearsals continue

The cast of ‘Blithe Spirit’ continue rehearsals for the upcoming production. -

The Noel Cowand play Blithe Spirit is the next production for the Sampson Community Theatre.

Our cast has been rehearsing and getting prepared to put this humorous and iconic show on the stage. The cast consists of E’Vanna Hall, Rose Lee, Kim Lackey, Amber Lackey, Michael Lindsay, Austin Wooten and Gretta Steffens. The play is directed by Tom Wilbur and is stage managed by Jessica Watts. You will laugh and find this show a great way to spend a night out with friends and family. Our show begins Sept. 20 and runs until Sept. 29. The show times will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through our box office which opens one hour prior to show time each day.

Our season will be ending after Blithe Spirit so we can continue renovations. Our renovations will be continuing throughout the winter and we will start our new season in the spring of 2020 with new renovations throughout our theatre. We are excited about our new, updated bathrooms. We will be compensating our 2019 patrons by giving them two tickets to any production in our 2020 season. We know that our upkeep and renovations will have you excited to come to our theatre and we look forward to being a great place for local entertainment in our community.

