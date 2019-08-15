Sampson Community College recognized employees who have served the college for 15 years or more during a recent faculty and staff meeting. Honored, from left, were: Aleta Whaley, April Melvin, Loretta Jones, Adriene Howard and Sue Butler.
Cindy Shillady, biology instructor at Sampson Community College, was recently recognized for her 10 years of service to students at the college.
