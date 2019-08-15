After having taught the people that He would suffer, be rejected, killed and then resurrected the third day, Jesus taught them that it was needful to deny self and take up one’s cross and follow Him (Mark 8:31, 34). He then asked a somewhat rhetorical question saying, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Mark 8:36-37). Since one’s soul is the most valuable thing that a person will ever possess; obviously nothing that one would have to give up could be worth more than the soul. Thus, what one refuses to lay aside in order to faithfully serve the Lord has in effect been what that person has traded or exchanged his or her soul for. One could say that Adam and Eve traded their soul for a piece of fruit when they had plenty of edible fruit that they could eat (Gen. 3). David traded his soul for a married woman when he already had wives and could have many more that were available (II Kings 11). Achan traded his soul for a bit of gold, a bit of silver and a Babylonian garment (Joshua 7). There are literally thousands of things that people cling to that will cost them their soul, but let us consider just a few with the idea of fixing in our minds the seriousness of our faith and obedience or the lack thereof.

Needless to say, multitudes, especially in this day and in this nation in which we live are placing material things ahead of serving the Lord. People worship “the almighty dollar” rather than the Almighty God. The fallacy of such a lifestyle is illustrated numerous times in the New Testament. Jesus told of the rich man and Lazarus (Luke 16), in which the rich man had lost his soul while hoarding his riches. He also told of the rich man who built more barns to hold all his riches, calling him a fool for placing his emphasis in life on the wrong thing (Luke 12). The apostle Paul told young Timothy, “…we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out” (I Tim. 6:7). He said further, “…they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is the root of all evil; which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows” (I Tim. 6:9-10). The failure of the material is in that the material is temporal in nature. Paul wrote, “While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal” (II Cor. 4:18). A certain portion of the material things of this life are needed, but Oh please, don’t sell your soul for material things.

There is no doubt whatsoever that God desires and even demands that we love and support our family. Paul told Timothy that one who would not provide for his own, “and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel” (I Tim. 5:8). Wives are to love and submit to their husbands (Eph. 5:22; Tit. 2:4). Husbands are to love their wives (Eph. 5:28). Children are to obey their parents (Eph. 6:1) and fathers are to bring their children up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord (Eph. 6:4). But, though the family was ordained of God when Eve was created for Adam (Gen. 2:23-24) and instructions are given concerning its structure and operation, it cannot be placed ahead of faithfully serving God. Jesus said, “He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me” (Matt. 10:37). One should not exchange his soul for the favor of his family. In fact, the only hope for not only his soul, but also those of his family is dependent upon his faithfulness to God. Many a person has allowed their spouse to influence them to forsake God in order that they might have more peace and harmony within the family. As Peter said of the influence of a godly wife, so it can be with a godly husband. He said, “…if any obey not the word, they also may without the word be won by the conversation of the wives” (I Pet. 3:1).

A third object the soul is often exchange for is the pleasures of life. The call of the beach, the sports arena, the golf course and a thousand other physical pleasures lure souls from God on a daily basis. As with the material riches, all these pleasures are temporal. Moses is commended by the Hebrew writer saying, “By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter; Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season” (Heb. 11:24-25). Why, oh why, would one exchange his or her eternal soul for a bit of temporal pleasure in this world?

One can easily see the many ways one can trade away their soul, maybe without even realizing it. Thus, it is important that we constantly examine ourselves to assure we are in the faith (II Cor. 13:5).

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Robert-Oliver-2.jpg

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]