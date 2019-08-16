Clinton PD’s annual summer camp

The third annual summer camp hosted by the Clinton Police Department was held this week and included excursions across Clinton and Sampson County. Campers spent the week learning about different aspects of police duties, the duties of a first responder and the importance of drug and alcohol awareness among other lessons. They were able to interact not only with police officers, but with other local first responders, including emergency medical officials, firefighters and wildlife representatives, while also having the opportunity to see medical equipment and response vehicles up close and personal. Most of all, the week was about establishing a connection. ‘I want the youth to see officers as people, not as titles or positions, and I want officers to see the kids as unique individuals with their own stories that have yet been written,- said Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards.

