Schools prep for another hurricane season

With hurricane season upon North Carolina, Sampson County Schools are working to have a better plan for buildings used as shelters and principals on duty when disaster strikes.

Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services, presented an update to the Board of Education on shelter plan concerns at designated buildings in the district. The matters involved procedures for staff members, power and safety. Meetings were held with Sampson County municipality officials.

“Our staff would like to know in advance where they would be and where they would be needed,” Hammond said. “A part of that comes from our schools. We didn’t know exactly which one would be a shelter and which would not be a shelter.”

During a recent work session, board members were concerned about leaders such as principals not having relief time or someone else to take their place if they’re unavailable. While discussing Hurricane Florence in 2018, board member Tim Register and his colleagues said a plan needs to be handled before the storm strikes.

“If a (principal) doesn’t want to be there for 24-hour shifts, then somebody needs to be lined up to come take that shift at the end of 12 hours or however long it runs,” Register said. “I just think that’s bad business to leave it out there floating around and not having a plan to address that part of it.”

Register felt the same way about other school workers as well when buildings are used. Hammond added that principals should be responsible for making schedules and selecting people to help at the shelters.

“In my mind at the end of the day, you’re still responsible for your facility,” Hammond said.

Board chair Kim Schmidlin noted that the backup person should be ready to take over if a principal wants to be relieved from duty.

“This can go on for a long time,” Schmidlin said about hurricanes and the days-long aftermath. “We had a shelter open for six days. That is a lot to ask of our staff members. If there’s a designated secondary person, you want to make sure they know where all the switches are.”

“It goes back to the old saying, ‘a fail to plan is a plan to fail,’” Register added about not having procedures in place. “What happened to us before was that people got caught off-guard. They didn’t have anybody designated to relieve. There was no plan. If we’re going into another hurricane season with no plan, we’re no better off. The county may have improved, but I want to make sure our side is covered and that there is no surprises.”

For Sampson County, the listed primary shelters are Clinton High School, Lakewood High School, Union High School and Hobbton Middle School. Residents with special needs will be sent to the Sampson County Adult Day Care Center.

Secondary shelters include Sampson Middle School and Hobbton High School. The George P. Upton Jr. Livestock Arena will be a facility to house pets. County officials also designated the old Midway Elementary School and the Charles E. Perry building as long-term shelters.

Information regarding procedures will be shared with principals and administrators. Hammond said the locations are set in stone and he hopes there’s not a lot of deviation from it.

“So in the event that we have a disaster or hurricane, they will be prepared and they’ll know exactly what they’ve got to do at the various schools,” Hammond said.

Another concern was having a list of responsibilities for Sampson County and other agencies. At the shelters, the school district will provide an administrator, cafeteria worker and custodian. Other roles such as shelter managers and nurses will be provided by Sampson County emergency leaders.

“We’re not giving those guys any direction — it all comes from the county,” Hammond said.

Hammond said generators were also a major issue. It was noted that the generator situation was not sufficient at many school shelters. To address the issue, he said county officials are seeking funds to fix the problem. During previous storms, the district used tankers from the bus garage to provide fuel. The county provided help by sending public works employees with gas cans. To take care of the fuel problem, Hammond said officials are working on a switch system and a large generator trailer that uses diesel fuel. The estimated amount of fuel is between 200 and 500 gallons.

As always, safety during disasters was another concern. Hammond said he’s requesting two deputies or security officers.

“One is really not enough should something go wrong,” he said. “That’s another thing they have changed to. All of their agreements call for two security officers. One of the problems with the hurricane is that the sheriff didn’t have the manpower. They were spread out everywhere and they couldn’t get to every shelter. They had to contract from another county to get help in.”

Another request was made to accommodate families. Hammond said an agreement was made to have space inside the shelter.

With so many agencies working together during the storm, communication was also an issue to address.

“That is something that they’re continuing to work on,” Hammond said.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy added that the district’s leadership team is scheduled to meet with principals in the fall. Board member Robert Burley believes emergency management officials from Sampson County should be involved as well.

“I think that’s something that could help out tremendously,” Burley said. “Principals don’t know how to deal with stuff like this and Emergency Management does.”

Hammond said he didn’t want to get into the shelter business when it comes to the district. Administrators and custodians are selected to look after the building and to make sure shelter workers are not placing people where they should not be.

“For our cafeteria, it’s the same thing,” he said. “They should be showing up prepared to cook what is brought to them.”

Schmidlin thanked Hammond, administrators and staff members who worked during the hurricane.

“Everybody did a tremendous job and everybody did a wonderful job getting through that,” she said. “I appreciate the commitment in making sure that for the next hurricane or the next disaster situation, everybody will be prepared.”

Leaders talk lessons learned, disaster duties

