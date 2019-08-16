A ‘Friendly’ summer program

Charles Strickland, president of the Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, and volunteers continue to help youths in the summer. - Local youths enjoy cool water from the the Clinton Fire Department. - Sisters Faith and Brianna Aultman compete against each other during a team exercise as part of the Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation’s Summer Education & Nutrition Program. - During the Friendly Trio Summer program, participant Imani Rogers receives a backpack for school. She is pictured with volunteer Brenda Faison. - -

Along with his peers from the Friendly Trio summer program, Bryant Carr had fun making smoothies with fresh mangoes, pineapples, bananas and other ingredients.

The tasty and healthy drink was later shared online for his other friends to see.

“I posted it on my Instagram and a lot of people said they wanted to come,” Carr said about recommending the experience.

The-15-year-old was one of many participants enjoying weeks of activities at the center in Clinton. The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation recently finished another successful period for its Summer Education & Nutrition Program. With the help of volunteers, the organization is operated under the leadership of President Charles Strickland. He believes it was the best session for the teenagers and children.

“It’s been a good season and God has blessed us,” Strickland said. “This is the most informative and instructive season that we have ever had. We’re just overjoyed this year.”

Some of the activities included local field trips and talks with life coaches. Assistance was provided by presenters from Sampson County Cooperative Extension’s 4-H and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, the Clinton Police Department, the Sampson County Department of Corrections, State Employees Credit Union and the Poe Center, a Raleigh-based nonprofit with a mission to provide health education to youths across the state.

One of the lessons was the smoothies that Carr and others enjoyed immensely.

Carr also appreciated visits from police officers and business owners, who encouraged them to be successful.

“It’s been a pleasure coming here all summer and they were nice people,” Carr said about Friendly Trio volunteers and visitors. “They showed us love every morning.”

During the summer, 9-year-old Kyn’ya Howard enjoyed learning about fire safety and lessons from law enforcement officials.

“I had a really fun experience being here this year,” Howard said. “I would like to thank all of the staff and children for having fun this year. It’s been so nice here. I hope to come back every year that I can.”

The organization’s 3FK (Friendly Feeding For Kids) initiative is another major part of the summer program. During the season, participants took home bags of food and T-shirts. With school starting soon, backpacks were also distributed and certificates awarded.

Strickland is looking forward to the next successful summer session.

“We’re open to having new volunteers who want to come out and help us because we want to make it bigger next year,” he said.

Annual session includes field trips, life lessons

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

