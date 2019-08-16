(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 15 — Debra Ann Elliott, 56, of 374 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 15 — Brittany Alyse Carroll, 23, of 3801 Autry Hwy., Autryville, was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond set; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 15 — Emanuel Lewis Davis, 35, of 374 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer and failure to appear on charges of trafficking opium or heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $22,000; court date is Sept. 10.

• Aug. 15 — Bryante Jordan Carter, 18, of 2508 Commerce Road, Apt. A, Jacksonville, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 15 — Wilbert Alton Bass, 48, of 3075 Ebenezer Forest Road, Garland, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 16.