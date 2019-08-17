School board to set facility usage costs

Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services, speaks to board members about projects. -

Following concerns of facility fees, officials from Sampson County Schools are ready to approve costs for organizations to use buildings.

Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services, presented an updated facility usage policy and the cost to use buildings. Actions were taken after Hammond contacted other school systems about fees to use buildings, which varied among districts. Policy 5030 has been discussed many times among school officials in recent months.

Several nonprofit organizations have requested lower costs for usage. Some of them included the Gwyn Fisher Turman and the Miss Spivey’s Corner scholarship-based organizations.

New rates were determined using normal daily and hourly rates estimates, with an additional $20 added.

“I think that’s more than fair,” Hammond said. “If you’re going to rent our facility, pay what it cost us and $20 per hour on top of that.”

The cost to use the gym, kitchen and dining hall is $112 per hour for each part of the building. An auditorium rental is $137. These prices include an additional $35 per hour for a custodian, cafeteria employee and sound technician. Hammonds added that rates increase from $25 for the best interest of the employees who have to work during rental days.

The policy also allows the board or superintendent to designate a community school for a reduced rate of $50 per hour, in addition to $35 per hour for custodial, cafeteria and sound technician employees.

“Those buildings are older and they not in use anymore,” Hammond said. “I think it’s easily justifiable to do that. Our energy usage and the amount that it costs us is nowhere near our other schools. I think that would be fair as well.”

User groups, except school-sponsored groups, are required to present a certificate of insurance for general liability with a total limit coverage of $1 million for each claim made.

Sampson County Schools board member Tracy Dunn was concerned about outside organizations hosting events at the school building and leaving behind trash.

“I think that’s something that’s something that needs to be addressed,” Dunn said. “I don’t know how other schools or other counties do that, but it doesn’t address that.”

Some of the examples includes class or alumni reunions with large amount of people. Other board members agreed. Board member Tim Register noted that a cleaning fee should be added if a lot of trash is left behind. Damage to grass and structure was another worry.

Board member Sonya Powell addressed a part of the policy where holiday or holiday weekend work rentals are not allowed. Hammond expressed how this may interfere with employees schedules if they’re making plans during those days.

“If July 4th falls on a Thursday, people are going out of town and traveling,” he said. “It’s just a lot of responsibility.”

The board’s policy committee will address the outdoor matters, associated fees and holiday pay during future meetings before changes are made.

The Board of Education will make a final decision on the 2019-2020 facility fee and building usage agreement during the next regular board meting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Sampson County Auditorium, 437 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Issue, concerns mulled for months

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

