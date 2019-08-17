Teen uses birthday to help others

Olivia Gillespie unloads boxes of food to help students from Clinton City Schools. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - For her birthday project, Olivia Gillespie receives a lot help from friends and supporters. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - Olivia Gillespie continues to collect food donations for birthday gifts. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - Olivia Gillespie, a student from Clinton High School, unloads cans of food for her birthday project. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - -

After celebrating her birthday in June, Olivia Gillespie unloaded the gifts at L.C. Kerr School with the help of family and friends from Clinton High School.

For the seventh year, Gillespie asked everyone to bring food to feed youths from the local Clinton school district. Her birthday project started when she was 10. The food will be donated to Backpack Buddies, a program that provides students from low-income families with bags of food for the weekend. They contain adequate meals and several meals when children and teenagers are away from school. Participants are selected by principals and other district leaders.

“I have never gone hungry and I don’t think anyone should,” Gillespie said in regards to children at home for several days. “With no meals provided by the school system, I think it’s awesome to help for them to have a little snack and something to eat on the weekend.”

More than 5,000 items were collected to help people in need. Each year, her goal is have more donations and to beat the previous record. Gillespie was grateful to everyone who lent a hand for the collections. Some of the assistance was provided by her parents, Perry and Anna Gillespie, family members and Grove Park Baptist Church. Her aunt, Stacie Gillespie of Clinton Medical Clinic, and other associate,s also played a major role in the donation.

“I just hope I can do better next year,” said Gillespie, a rising junior at Clinton High School.

Greg Dirks, principal of L.C. Kerr School, praised the work of Gillespie and Backpack Buddies.

“They’ve done a great job giving students a chance to take food home for the weekend that they may not have otherwise,” Dirks said.

Gillespie’s work also expands beyond children.

She is also helping the Viking Fuel program at Sampson Community College. The pantry gives food to college students who don’t have a lot at home. It was established in November 2018 by Student Engagement Coordinator Amanda Raynor and Student Government Association President Phoebe Miller. Bathroom items are also being donated to the pantry.

Clinton students gathers donations to feed youth

By Chase Jordan

