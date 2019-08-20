SALEMBURG — Leaders and cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy recently received a special visit from Dereck J. Hogan, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova.

During his visit to the state, Hogan’s purpose was to gain awareness, knowledge and understanding of North Carolina’s partnership with the country in eastern Europe. Officials said the visit to the Salemburg campus allowed Hogan to learn about the educational program. The significance was understanding the benefits, values, options and cost savings associated with Tarheel ChalleNGe.

“Ambassador Hogan’s visit helped to solidify and validate Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy programs’ critical importance as a possible viable option for other countries in educating youth,” said Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr., state director. “He understands the cost, investment in youth for the future and seeing the potential return on that investment.”

The quasi-military program celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. A six-time national award-winning academy, Tarheel serves at-risk youths and is sponsored by the National Guard.

It was established nationally in 1993 to help teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18. The program came to North Carolina the next year, first established in the Keener community of Sampson in 1994. After the Salemburg campus was established in 2000 for more space, a second location opened in 2015 at New London.

During his visit, Tarheel ChalleNGe leaders spoke with Hogan about benefits such as assistance with job placement, attending a community college or four-year university, and opportunities in the military.

Hogan is a career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service. Before he took an oath for his current role, he was the Deputy Executive Secretary of the U.S. Department of State, the Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires in U.S. Embassy Baku, Azerbaijan.

With the U.S. State Department, Hogan was also the Director of the Central European Affairs and Nordic and Baltic Affairs Offices and Senior Advisor to the President’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke.

He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master’s Degree in Public Affairs from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University.

Hogan’s career also includes serving on the U.S. Department of State Representative on civilian-military Provincial Reconstruction Teams in southern and eastern Afghanistan. Hogan’s overseas assignments include Russia, Belarus, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic. In Washington, Mr. Hogan served as Special Assistant to Secretary of State Colin Powell and a Watch Officer in the State Department’s Operations Center.

Dereck J. Hogan, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, speaks to representatives from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_TCA__1.jpg Dereck J. Hogan, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, speaks to representatives from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr., state director of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, welcomes U.S. Ambassador to Salemburg. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_TCA__2.jpg Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr., state director of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, welcomes U.S. Ambassador to Salemburg. Dereck J. Hogan, U.S. Ambassador, center, is greeted by Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy’s Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus and State Director Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_TCA__3.jpg Dereck J. Hogan, U.S. Ambassador, center, is greeted by Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy’s Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus and State Director Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr.

Moldova diplomat tours Tarheel ChalleNGe

By Chase Jordan cjordan@www.clintonnc.com