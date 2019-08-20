At L.C. Kerr School, youths enjoyed stretching their imaginations with plenty of hands-on activities.

The school recently hosted Camp Invention, which served rising kindergarten through sixth-grade students from Clinton City Schools. For the 2019 program titled “Supercharged,” campers used their creative problem-solving skills, which involved activities such as coding and programming futuristic robots, designing high-tech superhero gadgets, uncovering ancient fossils, and exploring radio frequencies.

For several weeks, students made connections between science, technology, engineering, and innovation to improve 21st century learning skills.

Camp director Erin Rady believes it’s important for young students to learn skills related to problem solving. She was supported by instructor Deidre Moore, Ashley Holloman and Jennifer Burnside.

“In an ever-changing and increasingly complex world — it’s important that our community’s youth is afforded the opportunity to learn how to use newly-acquired knowledge and skills to solve problems, make sense of information and know how to collect and evaluate evidence to make decisions,” Rady said. “These are the kinds of skills that students who attend Camp Invention develop through their participation and interaction with curriculum provided by the National Inventors Hall of Fame.”

Rady also thanked the Clinton City Schools Board of Education for their support. This summer marks the third year, with the district serving as a host site. Thirty participants were offered a discounted registration fee.

Under the direction of Rady, 13 students from Clinton High School (CHS) served as leadership interns. They completed an online course and earned 40 service hours for participating. Three students from Sampson Middle School were also leadership interns in training.

Jalyssa Hobbs, CHS intern, said it was a great experience working with students in different age groups.

“They’re so creative at such a young age,” she said. “I like to see how they’re going to progress throughout the year and I hope to continue to be involved in this program. I really like it a lot.”

CHS intern Olivia Gillespie added that the camp was an amazing experience.

“They learn so much that they can take home from this school,” she said. “If I was a kid, I would love to come.”

For the third year, CHS student Savanna Mathis worked as an intern for the program.

“It’s a great program,” she said. “They get to express their imagination and explore new things that they don’t usually get to explore in the classroom.”

Participants in the Camp Invention program enjoy water activities on the last day. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Camp_1.jpg Participants in the Camp Invention program enjoy water activities on the last day. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Local students enjoy activities together as part of Camp Invention, which served rising kindergarten through sixth-grade students from Clinton City Schools. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Camp_2.jpg Local students enjoy activities together as part of Camp Invention, which served rising kindergarten through sixth-grade students from Clinton City Schools. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Campers learn during a group session as part of Camp Invention. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Camp_3.jpg Campers learn during a group session as part of Camp Invention. Courtesy photo

By Chase Jordan cjordan@www.clintonnc.com