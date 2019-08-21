(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 7 — Ayden Scott Canady, 21, of 40 S. Oak Lane, Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired, speeding and open container. Bond set at $750; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 9 — Cameron Stephon Wallace, 21, of 305 Barden St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering and damage to property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 9 — Nananina G. Garcia, 32, of 75 Tucker Lane, Salemburg, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 10 — Jacob Matthew Hawks, 20, of 150 Harpers Glen Lane, Apt. 303, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 26.

• Aug. 10 — Janessa Anne Knottingham, 19, of 150 Harpers Glen Lane, Apt. 303, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and aggravated assault. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Sept. 26.

• Aug. 10 — Kelly Julius Simmons Jr., 48, of 628 Merritt Road, Fairmont, N.C., was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 10 — Oscar Argeniz Estudillo, 34, of 1305 Lillie Pad Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 10 — Jessie Lynn Ammons, 31, of 738 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 11 — Jasheen Devon Butler, 31, of 166 Harpers Glen Lane, Apt. 201, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and unsafe movement. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 12 — Frenandez Perez Guzman, 43, of 152 Harold Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 14 — Antoinette Demetrius Smith, 52, of 1367 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with habitual larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 15 — Earl Wayne Hodges, 39, of 77 Tanner Lane, Autryville, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 30.

• Aug. 15 — Bryante Jordan Carter, 18, of 2508 Commerce Road, Apt. A., Jacksonville, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 15 — Dana Smith, 39, of 77 Tanner Lane, Autryville, was charged with selling and delivering methamphetamine. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 30.

• Aug. 15 — Debra Ann Elliott, 56, of 374 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer and failure to appear on a count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 15 — Brittany Alyse Carroll, 23, of 3801 Autry Hwy., Autryville, was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond set; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 15 — Emanuel Lewis Davis, 35, of 374 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer, failure to appear on counts of trafficking opium or heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $32,000; court date is Sept. 10.

• Aug. 15 — Porteal Thorpe, 25, of 8744 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with felony probation violation, selling marijuana and defrauding drug/alcohol screen test. Bond set at $55,000; court date is Sept. 11.

• Aug. 15 — Wilbert Alton Bass, 48, of 3075 Ebenezer Forest Road, Garland, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 16 — Ronnie Earl Knowles, 30, of 655 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with injury to personal property and second degree trespassing. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 26.

• Aug. 16 — Crystal Lashon Ward, 43, of 7894 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 16 — Shaebrianna Lamonshae Massey, 20, of 910 E. Johnson St., Dunn, was charged with larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property, larceny, conspiracy and felony conspiracy. Bond set at $5,500; court date was Aug. 20.

• Aug. 16 — Abigail Layne Partridge, 22, of 485 King Road, Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $300; no court date is set.

• Aug. 16 — Miguel Palacios, 28, of 3515 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with fondling. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 16 — Billy Gage McClenny, 26, of 3214 High House Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 16 — Hans Kaver Jean Gilles, 16, of 80 Myrtle Road, Roseboro, was charged with interfering/damaging electronic monitoring device and resisting public officer. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 16 — Tracey Lee Naylor, 37, of 120 LD Johnson Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 17 — Ashley Pauley, 27, of 1105 Ferguson Ave., Charleston, W.V., was charged with aid and abet larceny. Bond and court date not listed.

• Aug. 17 — Ashley Elizabeth Fleming, 20, of 1620 Patsy Lane, Wilmington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 17 — Jimmie Sherell Owens, 43, of 404 N. Pine St., was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $200; court date is Sept. 23.

• Aug. 17 — Willie James Romanger, 52, of 514 Mill Creek Church Road, Newton Grove, was charged with attempting to break and enter a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 24.

• Aug. 17 — Floyd Patterson Rich, 60, of 167 Noel Lane, Salemburg, was charged with impeding traffic. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 23.

• Aug. 17 — Darryl Jesson Williams, 30, of 814 Park Ave., Wilson, was charged with felony probation violation- out of county. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 7.

• Aug. 17 — Terry Walton Green, 49, of 3601 Elizabethtown Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 18 — Misty Nicole Mishoe, 41, of 1315 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with attempting to break and enter a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $12,500; court date is Sept. 24.

• Aug. 18 — Nickolas Allen Cash, 32, of 701 N. East St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats, larceny and trespass of real property. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Oct. 1.

• Aug. 19 — Jamail Dante Moore, 29, of 169 Frank Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 19 — Justin Kyle Sutton, 34, of 1320 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 19 — Journey Omarion Ford, 16, of 2413 Spruce St., Greensboro, was charged with simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 23.