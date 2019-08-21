Sampson County welcomes new teachers

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Beginning teachers work together in groups during a teacher orientation. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Sabrina Webb, a teacher from Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School and Teacher of the Year, speaks to educators during a recent orientation. -

For the 2019-2020 academic period, Sampson County Schools welcomed new teachers who will see students enter their classrooms soon.

A three-day orientation for 30 beginning teachers was recently held at the district’s central office. Like other officials, Brenda Nordin, director of the district’s Teacher Support program, is looking forward to a new school year.

“I feel extreme positive energy in this room,” Nordin said during a training session. “They’re all attentive and eager to learn and eager to be a part of the school system.”

The orientation featured an overview of the Beginning Teachers Program, as well as lessons focused on classroom management, technology information and other professional matters. Some of the scheduled guest presenters were Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy; Clement Elementary Principal James “Bo” Mullins; Marlow Artis, Upward Bound coordinator; and Tina Starr, a representative for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Sabrina Webb, a teacher from Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, spoke to participants during a session called “First Year Survival.” One of the tips involved getting to know students better through an icebreaker activity featuring bathroom tissue. On each piece, the teachers wrote something about themselves.

As an educator, Webb feels it’s important to build trust.

“If you have a great relationship with your students, it will help in your teaching career,” she said. “It’ll let them know that you care about them and what they’re doing, besides just teaching them.”

Webb was honored by the district as the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year for Sampson County Schools. Prior to the Sampson district, she taught in other states such as Mississippi and Tennessee.

“I’m excited because I remember my first year of teaching,” Webb said. “I never had anybody come in and share things with me or their experiences during an orientation.”

For Webb, it’s an honor to share her experiences and she hopes that her encouragement helps them along their journey.

“It’s to let them know that they’re going to have some challenges and that they’re going to make some mistakes, but it’s OK because you’re going to have a great support team and everyone is there to lend you a helping hand,” she stated. “Hopefully, I can share my experiences and help them along the way.”

School system readies for 2019-20 with orientation

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

