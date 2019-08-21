Hobbton band raising funds for D.C. trip

Geoffrey Tart, band director, works with middle school students. Tart said he was thrilled when the high school band was selected to represent the state at next year’s National Memorial Day Parade. - Courtesy photo The Hobbton High School band was selected to represent North Carolina for the 2020 National Memorial Day Parade. -

Members of the Hobbton High School are thrilled to represent the Tar Heel State for the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

Now, they’re currently raising funds for the 2020 journey. The HHS Band Spirit Night is scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at White Swan Bar-B-Q & Fried Chicken, 341 Northeast Blvd., Clinton. During those hours, the school is receiving 20 percent of the proceeds. BJ Lockamy Bass, president of the HHS Band Booster Club, is excited about people enjoying a meal and supporting the students’ trip.

“I was flabbergasted when we got the invitation,” Bass said. “This is an honor. We were selected out of band in North Carolina to represent this great state. We’re excited and we want to do a great job to make sure we’re representing the great state of North Carolina. We’re going to be in the presence of other great bands.”

The occasion will commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II ending. Along with other bands, the musicians representing Sampson County Schools will march on Constitution Avenue from Seventh Street to 17th Street, with the route ending at the National Mall between the White House and Washington Monument. It will be shown to American soldiers worldwide. Residents in Sampson County will have an opportunity to watch on Discovery’s military channel.

Hobbton’s band was nominated by N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis. The selection were based on superior performance ratings and competition results from the past. A committee also reviewed video and audio tapes for the process. Many of the school’s shows have a patriotic theme. The band was selected by the American Veterans Center and Music Celebrations International.

Along with other supporters, Bass is grateful for the support from White Swan. The “Wildcat 600:NC2DC” campaign is underway to raise funds for the group which includes more than 60 student-musicians and needed chaperones.

“It’s about 600 miles round trip from Newton Grove to Washington D.C. and back home,” Bass said while describing the name of the campaign. “We don’t want the kids to have to pay out of pocket for this.”

To make that happen, the band is trying to raise $60,000. Boosters sent out letters to residents, corporations, alumni and businesses across the state for support. So far, the campaign raised $8,500.

“It’s a long way from sixty thousand, but it’s a start,” Bass said.

During the week-long celebration in Washington D.C., the 2020 parade will be preceded by the National Memorial Day Concert Series and the Choral Festival. Students are also planning to take tours in the area such as the Arlington National Cemetery.

Additional information about the campaign and trip will be provided during the Sept. 7 event. A donation box will also be set up at the restaurant. Throughout the upcoming 2019-2020 school year, donations may also be sent to” Band Director Geoffrey Tart, Hobbton High School, 12201 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove, NC 28366.

Supporters may also keep up with developments through the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hobbton.bands. Donors will be recognized. In the upcoming months, donation efforts will be streamed live to raise awareness.

“We’re honored and we are just excited,” Bass said. “We cannot wait to represent North Carolina and especially our good little hometown of Newton Grove.”

‘Spirit Night’ to aid National Memorial Day Parade journey

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

