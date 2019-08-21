SCC honors longtime employees

Sampson Community College recognized employees who have served the college for terms of 20, 25 and 30 years. Honored, from left, were: 20-year employee Nancy Brake, Anatomy and Physiology instructor at SCC; Dr. Veronica Stevens, division chair of Health Programs, who has been with the college for 25 years; and Angela Warner, SCC’s Planning and Research coordinator, has been at SCC for 30 years. -
Sampson Community College recognized employees who have served the college for terms of 20, 25 and 30 years. Honored, from left, were: 20-year employee Nancy Brake, Anatomy and Physiology instructor at SCC; Dr. Veronica Stevens, division chair of Health Programs, who has been with the college for 25 years; and Angela Warner, SCC’s Planning and Research coordinator, has been at SCC for 30 years.
