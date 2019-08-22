TURKEY — As blight complaints continue to be handled, town leaders are pushing for a neighborly approach toward the issue.

During a Tuesday meeting, commissioners approved a new process for residents who are violating ordinance rules when it comes to cleaning up property. Following discussion, a decision was made for town hall to make a courtesy call before letters are mailed to those identified as violators. After 14 days, the documents will be sent as a warning for enforcement.

Turkey Mayor Donald Myers spoke out against the cleanup ordinance and asked for a motion to eliminate it. He also said it’s the reason he didn’t run for another term.

“As mayor, whatever goes wrong, I’m on the front of this,” Myers said. “I’m the one who catches the criticism and I don’t like that. I ran for mayor to help my neighbors out as much as I could. I didn’t run for mayor to put them in jail because their yard is not like mine.”

After a closed session, Myers said the board will work to simplify the ordinance. During previous gatherings, residents expressed their concerns about the appearance of the town, which receives a lot of traffic since the town is split by Highway 24. Complaints have been made about piles of excavated dirt, broken tree limbs, grass and the appearance of homes some say are an eyesore to others.

At the beginning of the discussion, Commissioner Rudy Blackburn said he wanted to discuss the matter with a full board present and believes the regulations should be more simplified. He suggested a courtesy call be made first before letters are sent out to residents.

“What do you consider a yard that needs to be mowed? Stuff like that needs to be looked into,” said Blackburn after giving an example of a large field needing a larger bush hog lawnmower. “I feel like we shouldn’t just shoot the horse, let’s look at what we can do to make it more simplified. When I’m reading through it, there’s language that I don’t understand. I’m just being honest.”

Commissioner Mike Smith said he agrees 100 percent. Like Blackburn, Smith does not want to get rid of the ordinance and use a more neighborly approach.

“We were put up here by the citizens of Turkey,” Smith said about the board of commissioners. “We were not put up here by ourselves. When I ran for the board, since day one, I made a pledge to the older people in town that I would come up here and try to help them.”

Smith said he doesn’t want to pick on older people who don’t have money to fix code violations.

“I think we’re carrying the ordinance thing too far; I think we need to slow it down some,” Smith said. “I think we as a board need to make some of these decisions ourselves as far as what needs to be done and what not should be done.”

Code enforcer Lyle Moore spoke to regulations regarding two letters being sent, which is required by General Statute to reach violators.

“It’s really to protect you,” Moore said. “It’s really not to embarrass anybody or anything like that. It’s really to cover all of your bases legally.”

Moore said he’s never called anybody about issues because there’s a lot of “he said, she said” with it.

“The letter is very blatant and to the point,” Moore said about addressing matters.

While the board spoke about the regulations, Moore said he wanted to speak with legal counsel about the issue.

During the public comment section, resident Camille Dunn said it costs the town $25 to send letters to residents, which adds up to hundreds of dollars each year. She said she’s heard of mayors making “a friendly call.”

James Lucas, a community member, said he was concerned about the cleaning ordinance and residents making complaints who don’t live in the same area.

“If my neighbor is not complaining about my property, then why should someone else complain about it?” Lucas asked. “Turkey is a small town and it’s always going to be a small town. It’s not going to be Goldsboro, Clinton, or anything else.”

Lucas also believes the town is doing a disservice if a call isn’t made first, before letters are sent out. While talking to the board, he also mentioned an idea of residents helping each other if there’s an issue.

“At one time, I thought it was a good idea,” Lucas said of an ordinance. “If you can’t help a neighbor and be a neighbor, then there’s no reason you should be in Turkey. There’s no advantages of being in Turkey.”

The cleanup ordinance is the second set of rules discussed in recent months. With a split board in July, an ordinance for the removal of abandoned and nuisance vehicles was removed following complaints of untagged vehicles. Myers’ decision to eliminate the ordinance broke the tie.

Turkey commissioners Mike Smith and Rudy Blackburn discuss a cleanup ordinance. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Turkey-Board_01.jpg Turkey commissioners Mike Smith and Rudy Blackburn discuss a cleanup ordinance.

Board: Calls should precede violation letters

By Chase Jordan [email protected]