‘Clinton’s Got Talent’ set for Friday

Darue and Darlene Bryant have been hosting free community Back to School events for the last four years. -

“Clinton’s Got Talent” is on tap for this Friday, with selected performers whittled down and the show ready to begin.

For the past four years, Darue and Darlene Bryant have sponsored back-to-school outreach events toward giving back to hundreds of children heading back to school. This year is no different.

Along with Sunset Avenue School, the Bryants’ production company, Providnz Entertainment Group, is hosting the event, which serves as an opportunity for local children to not only entertain the public, but walk away with prizes and backpacks filled with school supplies.

The talent show will be held at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 23, at Sunset Avenue School for select performers in grades 3-12.

In an effort to do things a little different this year, the Bryants teamed up with Vanessa Brown, principal at Sunset Avenue School, to do the Back to School Talent Show.

“I’m excited about the Back to school event and truly look forward to seeing the children,” Brown said. “The talent show is just another opportunity for kids to have fun before the school year begins and it gives them an opportunity for the community to see their talents.”

While there will be no admission charged for the talent show, organizers are hoping everyone will bring two canned goods that will be donated to help with local food programs for students.

The winner of the talent show will receive a complete recording package provided by Providnz Entertainment Group LLC, which includes a free recording session, photo shoot, and a music video or video performance of their act and a $100 gift card. The second place winner will receive a free photo shoot and a $50 gift card. The third place winner will receive a $25 gift card.

All participating acts will receive a bag filled with school supplies, as will 100 members of the audience. A raffle will be held, with the winner receiving a laptop computer. Guest recording artist Paris J will be among those performing.

Darue, who is also a member of the Clinton City Council, says he knows how important it is to not only serve the community, but give back to it. That includes helping neighbors.

“It’s no secret that many of our families are struggling in spite of the strength of our present economy and often the purchasing of school supplies can be a hardship,” said Darue.

Last year, through Darue’s barbershop, Wall Street Barbers, every person that got a haircut in August received a raffle ticket allowingthem a chance to win a free computer or one of the 20 bookbags filled with school supplies. The Sunday before school began, the Bryants opened the barbershop for eight hours, providing free haircuts to nearly 50 students.

Darue’s wife, Darlene, who is a teacher at Sunset Avenue School, says she sees the many obstacles students face.

”Whether it’s academic, financial, emotional, or mental, I want to do whatever I can within my reach to help our students,” she said. “Having five children of my own, I completely understand the difficulty of purchasing school supplies at the beginning of the year and I truly enjoy seeing students coming into the classroom with their heads held high, knowing that they have everything they need to start the school year off right.”

For more information about Saturday’s event, or to inquire about giving toward the cause, contact Darue or Darlene at 910-590-7255 or 910-590-7031.

Darue and Darlene Bryant have been hosting free community Back to School events for the last four years. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Bryant-1.jpg Darue and Darlene Bryant have been hosting free community Back to School events for the last four years.

Effort aimed at helping students