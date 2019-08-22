Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Aug. 21 — Annie H. Wright, 61, of 207 Bluegrass Lane, Roseboro, was charged with threatening phone call. No bond set; court date is Aug. 27.
• Aug. 21 — Jared Alan Reincke, 19, of 1405 Patterson Grove Road, Apex, was charged with reckless driving- wanton disregard. No bond was set; court date is Oct. 24.
Incidents/investigations
• Aug. 21 — Patricia Cherry of Turkey reported the theft of a 55-inch TV, valued at $600.
• Aug. 21 — Mary Cuevas of Newton Grove reported the larceny of firearms from a barn. The firearms were valued at $750.
• Aug. 21 — Sanford Smith of Garland reported the theft of a zero-turn mower, valued at $5,000.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.