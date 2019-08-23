A great opportunity

For thousands of years in the past, God only recognized two kinds of people on earth. The two were Jews and Gentiles. Jesus Christ came to make the two groups one body. For example, Ephesians 2:14-16 says this about Jesus: “For HE is our peace, who has made us one, and has broken down the middle wall of partitions between us. Having abolished the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances: for to make in Himself of twain one new man, so making peace. And that He might reconcile both unto God into one body by the cross having slain the enmity thereby.”

The one body Jesus came to established and has established is the Body of Christ. This Body of Christ, from within, according to Ephesians 4:3 is to bend over backwards to maintain unity and harmony among God’s people. This unity and harmony is established by recognizing and accepting that there is indeed one body,one Spirit, one Lord, one faith, one baptism and One God and Father who is above all, and through all and in all; (Ephesians 4:4-6)

This united Body of Christ is commonly referred to as the church. But with so many churches upon the landscape, the unity and harmony, Jesus came to create is badly divided today. We are divided by denominations and non-denominations. We are divided by Pastors and church leaders who want to be recognized and looked up to. We are divided by beliefs and doctrines. We are divided by sizes, race and political persuasions. As a result, we very seldom see the Body or Christ in action in most of our communities.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, believers had the opportunity to see the Body of Christ in action at The Cape Fear Emmaus Gathering, which took place at 206 NE Railroad St., in Roseboro at the home of the Kingdom of God Ministries Church.

The Cape Fear Emmaus Gathering is a gathering of believers from very various churches in the Cape Fear Region of North Carolina who have taken the Walk to Emmaus.

The Walk to Emmaus is a 72-hour event that seeks to inspire, challenge and equip leaders for Christian action in their homes, churches, places of work and communities. It is open and available to any believer of any church who desires to have a closer walk with Christ for the rest of their lives. And the by-product of all of this is to reveal to every believer what the real Body of Christ looks like.

The Emmaus Gathering on Saturday was open to any believer, whether you have been on a walk or not. There, they met new brothers and sisters in Christ, fellowshipped, worshipped, ate, sang and heard a great Word from the Lord. There were believers there from every church imaginable. There were believers there from every race, creed, color and nationality. But most of all the Lord was there in a special way.

This was a great opportunityto experience true peace and harmony among the people of God. This was a great opportunity to experience what happens when the people of God are on one accord. This was a great opportunity to be extremely blessed and fired up for the Lord.

By Gilbert Owens

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

