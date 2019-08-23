Yes, but by what standard?

There are a number of passages in God’s word that indicates one is to check themselves out to see if they are indeed what God would have them to be in order that they might have salvation. Paul told the Corinthian brethren to, “Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?” (II Cor. 13:5). Paul also told the Thessalonian brethren to; “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good” (I Thess. 5:21). And, the apostle John wrote, “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world” (I John 4:1). Put that which is contained in these three verses together and we can see that we must examine, try and prove our practices and beliefs in order that we can assure we are in the faith and not reprobates. We can also see from these statements that there are things that are according to the faith, things that are not good and things that come from false prophets. And, by way of necessary inference, we can know that there must be some standard by which to do this. There is some source of proof, some standard by which to compare or try, and some means of examination. Thus, we know we must examine ourselves, but the question arises, by what standard?

Let us begin as we often do in a study as this by pointing out some standards that fall short and should not be used to examine ourselves. One must use a standard that accurately measures that which is to be examined. If a question of right or wrong came up concerning a play in a football game, there would be no reason to consult a dictionary to find the truth. One would have to consult the rule book for whatever league or association under which the teams were playing. In order to examine ourselves to assure we are in the faith, we must find the right standard for the job.

Our first “wrong” or “vain” standard is that of using ourselves to measure ourselves. Some three chapters prior to his command to examine ourselves, Paul wrote, “For we dare not make ourselves of the number, or compare ourselves with some that commend themselves: but they measuring themselves by themselves, and comparing themselves among themselves, are not wise” (II Cor. 10:12). “Everybody does that” is no evidence that what is under consideration is true. The majority of the population of the earth used to think the earth was flat, but it was not and is not. Under the law of Moses, Israel was told, “Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil” (Exo. 23:2). Peer pressure has certainly led multitudes to go the wrong way. Jesus said, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matt. 7:13-14). If one follows the “many” rather than the “few” they will end in destruction.

Our own personal likes and dislikes or our opinions of right and wrong are a far cry from being an accurate standard for judgment. Solomon said, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12). Jeremiah said, “O Lord, I know that the way of man is not in himself: it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps” (Jer. 10:23). Our way is not God’s way (Isa. 55:8-9).

So, what standard will get the job done? Nothing but the word of God will suffice. James wrote, “Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls. Be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was. But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed” (James 1:21-25).

Paul said that the gospel of Christ, “is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:16-17). The gospel is that perfect law of liberty that we must continue in (James 1:25) and by which we will be judged (James 2:12). That and that only is that by which we must measure ourselves. With all humility and honesty, we must compare every facet of our life, our beliefs and practices to the very words of the New Testament to determine if we are pleasing in the sight of God or not. Paul said that if they or an angel from heaven preached any other gospel than that they had preached, “let him be accursed.”

In the next verse he included, “any man” to that list. Look into the mirror of God’s word and see how you look in His eyes. That is who you must please, not any man on earth (Gal. 1:10).

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

