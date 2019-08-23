A summer of ‘Sonshine’

Do you bless or bully people, be nice or be naughty, create kindness or hatefulness? Do we handle ourselves and treat others in a way that is pleasing to God? Sharing summer experiences with people who came to Tim’s Gift and Sonshine Kids at The Learning Station has stirred stories, praise, and awe for God beyond measure and made me even more aware of how Jesus makes our hearts happy!

Hopefully, these short summaries of Kids Creating Kindness, Be Nice, and Confessions of the Heart will bless and bring you closer to Christ and His little children who color our world with love.

Rhylee Pope, daughter of Joe and Kim Pope, is a Hall of Fame Sonshine Kid and Teacher. As a student, Rhylee used her time wisely and followed the Golden Rule every day she attended for nine years doing her homework, helping other children, and spending any free time doing art projects at The Learning Station. For two summers, this humble, helpful, blonde beauty (inside and out) volunteered to teach art and make creations to be auctioned at our end of summer programs. My love and respect for Rhylee grew even greater watching her bloom into a bold, beautiful woman of faith. Knowing Rhylee was needed on her family’s farm, I was thankful she felt God stir her heart and carved out time to teach His children one morning each week throughout the summer. Rhylee’s heart was shining as she shared her desire to help children understand the effects of bullying and being bullied. She named her summer teaching project: Kids Creating Kindness! Rhylee came prepared to teach and reach our children…and she did! Her lesson plans were written in detail, materials were ready, and she mastered the art of higher level teaching with ease. While watching Rhylee take control and captivate while teaching, without needing Brianna’s or my assistance, I praised God in silence as she shared about bullying, thanking Him for Rhylee’s love for him, His children, and for sharing, by her own example and excellent teaching style, Biblical truths that will instill values that last a lifetime. Each lesson ended with a hands on art activity centered around Creating Kindness! Rhylee’s sincere, humble approach kept the kids’ attention and won their hearts.

The Learning Station’s double blessing came when Edye Carr, daughter of Bob and Wendy Carr, asked to share her “Be Nice” program and teach our children soccer skills, while she was home from college during Summer 2019. Edye was a Godsend for our Sonshine Kids and me! She swam with them, assisted Brianna during Prayer Journal and Class Work Time, taught by example how being nice pays off, and challenged them on the playground to become better athletes by listening and doing their best. Edye shared stories during devotion time that touched our children’s hearts and helped them realize just how important it is to follow The Golden Rule and Be Nice! Edye’s ways and words were examples of how Jesus lived His life and made a powerful, positive difference in how our children acted and reacted to one another and situations we dealt with this summer. And boy, did we deal with some doozies! Anytime we stand up for Jesus and share His love as our kids and teachers do at The Learning Station (and many of you do who are reading this story), Satan’s attacks are not nice. So, throughout the summer, we have constantly told Satan to get behind us, get out, leave us alone, and stopped to pray and deal with situations lovingly and boldly when he tried to stop the good things God was doing as we stood firm in faith while ‘training up our children in the way they should go”!

Our triple blessing was having Ms. Brianna, daughter of Kelly Hobbs and the late Reaves, and granddaughter of Kay Hobbs on board for her ‘13th Summer’! Brianna began her tenure as a Sonshine Kid while in kindergarten. She was a shining student who treated people the way she wanted to be treated while excelling in her school work and marching band throughout high school years. My love and respect for Brianna grew greater each year she was with us. She became more like my granddaughter as the years rolled by and she grew up for God amazingly! The past three years, Brianna has been a faith filled, fun, firm teacher giving love and guidance to our Sonshine Kids. Her farewell party included praise songs, prayers, and plenty of sweet sentiments and snacks. She is loved and respected by students, teachers, and parents. As Brianna moves into her dorm this week and marches onto ECU field playing her instrument for the first time, we will be here singing the songs she taught us and thanking God for blessing Brianna to be an ECU Marching Band Pirate majoring in education who will make a positive difference on and off the field! Her love for the Lord, loved ones, teaching, and looking to the future with hope and determination to be the best she can be will keep her lifted up and loving life wherever He leads.

As the Sonshine Kids and teachers say goodbye to summer 2019 and welcome a new school year, we are grateful to God for watching over us and bringing Brianna, Rhylee, and Edye on board to color our summertime with love and lessons on Creating Kindness, Being Nice, and Shining for Jesus in all that we do! We challenge you to join us in creating kindness, being nice, and shining for Jesus too!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Becky-Spell-Vann-1.jpg

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.