Turkey’s fight against blight lacks the might

The issue of blight, be it piles of excavated dirt, nuisance vehicles, tall grass, run-down homes or anything causing an objective eyesore, has been one discussed at length by leaders in the town of Turkey for months — and really years.

Talk during a Turkey Board of Commissioners meeting this week focused on violators and how to handle problems. It was the resounding consensus that a courtesy call be made on behalf of the town to the resident or property owner in question, prior to a letter being mailed to those in violation.

Under the preliminary proposal, after 14 days, that official document would be sent as a warning for enforcement if the specific issue or issues were not eliminated. So a call, two weeks to clear up the issue, and then a warning.

So why not just a warning, with the conditions spelled out, so as not to confuse the matter?

It was deemed by Turkey leaders as a neighborly approach to dealing with what has become a hot-button issue in the town. We understand that people can get protective over their properties, and see where the commissioners are coming from, but if there are the same rules for everybody and those regulations are enforced fair and equitably across the board, that in itself should alleviate the concern.

However, those standards have to be spelled out before courtesy calls or letters are brought into the fold.

For example, how are you going to say one person’s yard is overgrown when it hasn’t specifically been defined as to what constitutes an overgrown yard?

The Turkey board seemed to be closing in on a definition of an abandoned or nuisance vehicle during discussion last month, but ultimately voted — Mayor Donald Myers broke the tie after the board split 2-2 — to opt out of having an ordinance to remove such vehicles all together.

As Commissioner Tony Moore said at that July meeting: “I don’t see anything spelled out in here that any good law-abiding citizen would have a problem with or should have a problem with.”

And that is the entire point.

As long as there are the same set of rules for everybody, and those regulations are not considered by the town’s governing body to be too overreaching and meddlesome — that’s where code enforcement and legal counsel comes in — the town is protected and nobody is being targeted individually.

Myers said this week that he ran for mayor to help his neighbors out as much as I could, not put them in jail because their yard isn’t like his. It was a sentiment shared by some other commissioners. Being neighborly was the name of the game.

And being neighborly is something to which we should all aspire, but a primary reason town leaders are elected to office is to make the tough decisions, the ones that might ruffle feathers at times. But those difficult decisions are made with the understanding that continual improvement and a better quality of life should always be the goal.

Every day, thousands of vehicles travel through Turkey, which is split by N.C. 24. It is not a town nestled off the beaten path. It is there for everyone to see, and is Sampson County’s gateway from the east.

As code enforcer Lyle Moore told the board of the rules: “It’s really not to embarrass anybody or anything like that. It’s really to cover all of your bases legally.”

Calls, even when given out of courtesy, often lend themselves to “he said, she said” situations. Ink and paper, and a set of rules that govern everybody the same, do not.