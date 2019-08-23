Hunter named Principal of Year

As principal of Midway Middle School, Kevin Hunte rcontinues to help teachers and students. - Midway Middle School’s Kevin Hunter was recently honored as the Principal of the Year for Sampson County Schools. -

With many years of experience a principal and educator, Kevin Hunter is driven by doing what’s best for students.

“As long as you let the students be the focus, you’re going to do the right things,” Hunter said.

For his dedication and leadership, Hunter was named the 2019-2020 Principal of the Year for his work at Midway Middle School. Hunter said it’s a humbling and gratifying experience, with administrators in the county making the decision. Now, Hunter is preparing to represent the district for a regional competition, which may come with a chance to compete at the state level.

“It’s not so much about me, but it says a lot about the faculty and staff and the great job they’ve been doing, year in and year out,” he said while sharing credit with others in the school.

His path started many years ago growing up in the Hobbton district with his parents stressing the importance of education.

“There was never a question about if you were going to college,” he said about life growing up with his siblings. “We were going to college. With it being such a high priority growing up, it made it more important for us.”

After graduating from high school, the Sampson County native earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. With eight years of teaching experience, Hunter continued his education by getting a master’s from East Carolina University, through a cohort program associated with the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Hunter began his career as a physical education teacher at Hobbton Elementary and Hobbton Middle schools. During that time, he also coached sports at the middle school, but mainly at Hobbton High School. He later had an opportunity to become an assistant principal at the middle school.

“I felt that was the next step in being able to impact more kids in a broader sense and bigger way,” he said.

Next, he became the principal of Hargrove Elementary School, before he returned to Hobbton Middle to serve as principal. Hunter continued his career in principal leadership at Lakewood High School for three years. Now, he’s in his fourth year at Midway Middle.

“The kids at this stage are still trying to figure out who they are,” Hunter said. “Seeing them come in as sixth graders and how much they grow, develop, and leave ready for high school, that’s a big transition during this time. It’s really interesting to see the growth.”

As the Midway Middle principal, Hunter would like to improve test scores at the school and continue academic success.

“We’re very fortunate to have outstanding teachers in our faculty,” Hunter said. “They do an awesome job with our kids. “We’re trying to find ways to continue to grow and get our kids ready for high school and life after high school, whether that be a career or college.”

Hunter lives in Salemburg with his wife, Andrea, a teacher at Union Intermediate School. Together, they have two children, Jana, a freshman at North Carolina State University, and Kollin, a freshman at Lakewood High School. He attends Salemburg Baptist Church, where he serves the congregation as a deacon. For several years, he helped players by coaching travel baseball.

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, praised Hunter for his success in leadership.

“Kevin Hunter is a fabulous principal,” Bracy said. “He cares deeply about his students and staff. He always has a positive demeanor. Mr. Hunter has a deep interest in making all students and staff be the best that they can be. He is an asset to Sampson County Schools.”

Making students a priority will continue to be Hunter’s goal, along with looking out for teachers and everyone else involved at the school.

“Sometimes we tend to do things that will make it easier for us and that’s not always what’s best for kids,” Hunter said. “We have to keep them at the forefront and whatever it is that’s going to help them the most, that’s what we need to do.”

