Baldwin Branch’s Woman of the Year

Rita Harrison, native of Whiteville, N.C., and member of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, was recently selected the 2019 Woman of the Year. She was lauded as being a well-respected true woman of God, an amazing friend and confidant and a remarkable chef. Harrison is the mother of two sons and two daughters. She has six grandchildren. Harrison loves beauty, and became an entrepreneur who took on greater than normal financial risks to succeed. She is the owner and operator of Rita’s Personal Touch Beauty Salon in Whiteville. Harrison often demonstrates her aptitude by the different hair styles she wears and under no circumstances will she miss a nail appointment. She believes in healthy living and maintains her healthiness by frequently walking.