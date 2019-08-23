‘Trailblazer’ Fetterman mourned

Annabelle Fetterman receives the first-ever Sampson Classic Service Award during a November 2014 ceremony, bestowed by the Sampson Community College Foundation and then-past president Steve Stefanovich. - Fetterman -

A business pioneer, female trailblazer and magnanimous magnate, Annabelle Fetterman’s name and influence have long been synonymous with success in Sampson and across this state — her impact felt well beyond the confines of this county.

Fetterman passed away Thursday at the age of 98, leaving a legacy of accomplishments that stretched as long as her life, from her role as a business leader at Lundy Packing Company to her work with the Sampson Community College (SCC) Foundation and the part she played to champion higher learning at various institutions, including Campbell University.

She served as the chairwoman and CEO of Lundy’s, starting as its office manager before working her way up to lead the industry. She was on the board of directors for the SCC Foundation and the N.C. Community Foundation, and was a trustee at Campbell University.

On Thursday, Campbell University President J. Bradley Creed offered his condolences to Fetterman’s family, including her daughter, Molly.

“I regret to inform you of the passing of Annabelle Burrows Fetterman, former Campbell University trustee, and mother of current Campbell University trustee, Molly Held,” Creed stated in a message to the university’s Board of Trustees. “I know you will join me in keeping Molly and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Fetterman’s civic and community service was extensive.

Among her many accolades for leadership in business, philanthropy and gardening, Fetterman has been awarded the N.C. Pork Council Hall of Fame Award, The American Camellia Society Award, Tuscarora Council Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award, Business and Professional Women of USA Magnificent Seven Award, and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Member Award.

Fittingly, she was inducted into the N.C. Business Hall of Fame. She was also awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian award bestowed in this state. She received in twice.

Fetterman established the Lundy-Fetterman School of Business at Campbell University in memory of her parents, Burrows T. & Mabel L. Lundy. She was listed as one of the Top 50 Women Executives in the United States by Working Woman Magazine. Business North Carolina Magazine ranked Lundy’s in the Top 100 Independent North Carolina companies, with Fetterman at the helm.

She retired only after the company was sold, after a half century of service.

“She served the company with remarkable acumen, undaunted courage, and steadfast dedication,” her obituary read. “She forever valued the thousands of associates, hog producers, customers and the community members who made the company vision a reality.”

Fetterman was a member of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, the Clinton Garden Club and many regional, national and international Camellia societies. A public service will be held this Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. at her church, Graves Memorial Presbyterian, located 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton.

“She was a trailblazer for women in business management and philanthropic leadership locally, regionally, and nationally,” said SCC Foundation director Lisa Turlington.

Fetterman just retired from the SCC Foundation Board earlier this year, at which point Turlington and SCC President Dr. Bill Starling talked about the substantial inspiration she provided over the years.

Fetterman received the first-ever Sampson Classic Service Award in 2014.

“Mrs. Fetterman enjoyed an amazing career in business and is a role model for women trying to break glass ceilings,” Turlington stated at the time. “She is an inspiration to everyone in this community, and her family established a scholarship to aid students in agriculture related studies.”

Starling, who has served at the college for decades, witnessed firsthand the effect Fetterman had on the institution.

“One of Ann’s greatest contributions to the college and the foundation was simply her willingness to serve as a founding director,” Starling said earlier this year. “For us, her membership gave the earliest work the recognition that was needed to ensure the foundation would be successful. Her uninterrupted support for SCC, both in her financial contributions and participation in foundation and college events, has been an important part of the development of the campus, the growth of scholarship funds, and the support of the community.

”Each day, when the clock tower chimes, we are reminded that it was her generosity that supported the clocktower and chimes as well as the development of an important academic building on our campus.”

Annabelle Fetterman receives the first-ever Sampson Classic Service Award during a November 2014 ceremony, bestowed by the Sampson Community College Foundation and then-past president Steve Stefanovich. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Fetterman-1.jpg Annabelle Fetterman receives the first-ever Sampson Classic Service Award during a November 2014 ceremony, bestowed by the Sampson Community College Foundation and then-past president Steve Stefanovich. Fetterman https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Fetterman-2.jpg Fetterman

Business pioneer, face of Lundy’s, passes at 98

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.