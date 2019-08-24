Fetterman was ‘pioneer’ whose impact endures

Courtesy photo Annabelle Fetterman has a word with Pat Green during a meeting of the Sampson Community College Foundation Board of Directors. - Courtesy photo Fetterman - Courtesy photo Annabelle Fetterman sits alongside Lew Starling, who called Fetterman a pioneer who will be missed not only in Sampson but across eastern North Carolina, as her impact and philanthropy was far-reaching. -

Annabelle Fetterman will be remembered for her far-reaching impact in Sampson County and across eastern North Carolina, from the agricultural and business community to the indelible mark she made on education and institutions of higher learning.

Fetterman passed away this week at the age of 98, leaving behind a lasting legacy as a business pioneer, female trailblazer and magnanimous magnate whose successes in Sampson were as lengthy as the full life she led.

“She was truly a pioneer in every respect,” said Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, who served alongside Fetterman on the Campbell University Board of Trustees and the Sampson Community College (SCC) Foundation Board. “There were very few people who have done what she did. She ran a multi-million dollar business as a woman and was a wonderful philanthropist who gave untold sums of money to benefit others, especially education, in the eastern part of North Carolina.”

She was an accomplished business leader with a thriving career at The Lundy Packing Company, the meat packing plant founded by her father, Burrows T. Lundy, when they moved to Clinton in 1949. She began her career with the company as an office manager, working her way up to chairwoman and CEO.

She served the family business with “remarkable acumen, undaunted courage and steadfast dedication,” her obituary read. Starling credited Fetterman with helping to grow that family business into what would become the county’s largest taxpayer — and even after being sold a couple times and taking on other names, still is.

During her tenure, she was listed as one of the Top 50 Women Executives in the United States by Working Woman magazine, and honored with induction into both the North Carolina Pork Council’s Hall of Fame and North Carolina Business Hall of Fame.

“She was a strong person who gave and gave and gave,” said Starling. “She believed in hard work and ethics, and exemplified that every day of her life. She was recognized all across North Carolina for her leadership ability. She was well-known all over the state and worked for the betterment of others.”

That included the thousands of associates, hog producers, customers and community members who made the company vision a reality.”

While she enjoyed many professional accomplishments, she felt a strong sense of duty to support her community and the people of eastern North Carolina — particularly in the areas of education, the arts and healthcare.

Fetterman and her late husband, Lewis Fetterman, helped found the Campbell University Lundy-Fetterman School of Business in 1983 to give students the opportunity to study business and free enterprise economics.

Starling attested that Fetterman and her family were “wholeheartedly responsible for the growth and what you see at Campbell.”

Campbell officials agreed.

“Annabelle Fetterman was truly part of the ‘greatest generation’ at Campbell University,” said Campbell President J. Bradley Creed in a statement released by the university. “The investment of time, ideas and resources by Annabelle and Lewis Fetterman transformed the landscape and academic programs of Campbell University. On behalf of the Campbell University administration, trustees and campus community, we express our sincere condolences to the family.”

Creed extended those well-wishes to Fetterman’s daughter, Molly Held, a current Campbell University trustee.

Today, the Lundy-Fetterman School of Business boasts nine premier undergraduate degree programs and two innovative graduate programs. Nearly 12,000 Business School alumni live and work in North Carolina’s Triangle region.

“We at the Lundy-Fetterman School of Business are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mrs. Annabelle Fetterman,” Dean Kevin O’Mara told the Campbell University News. “The generosity and vision of Mrs. Fetterman and her family have impacted countless students in our business school and beyond.

“Her legacy will continue to inspire and equip students for generations to come.”

A native of Montoursville, Pa., Fetterman was raised in Berwick, Pa. She graduated from Berwick High School in 1939 and went on to learn how to pilot an airplane solo. In 1947, she married Lewis and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage before his death in 2010.

She developed a particular fondness for “the school at Buies Creek,” and with husband Lew helped create several academic scholarships at Campbell. She was a long-serving member of the University’s Board of Trustees and Presidential Board of Advisors.

Fetterman did not have the opportunity to attend college, but gave selflessly so that so many others might. She received an honorary degree from Campbell in 1987.

Among her many accolades for leadership in business, philanthropy and gardening, Fetterman has been bestowed the American Camellia Society Award, Tuscarora Council Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award, Business and Professional Women of USA Magnificent Seven Award and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Member Award.

Gardening was a particular passion of hers. Annabelle and her husband Lew grew Camellia blooms and exhibited them all over the world, as she became a world-renowned camellia judge, the first woman president of the American Camellia Society and a director of the International Camellia Society. She belonged to many regional, national and international Camellia societies, as well as being a member of the Clinton Garden Club.

She was also awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian award bestowed in this state — twice.

“She was a trailblazer for women in business management and philanthropic leadership locally, regionally, and nationally,” said SCC Foundation director Lisa Turlington.

Fetterman retired from the SCC Foundation Board earlier this year, at which point Turlington and SCC President Dr. Bill Starling talked about the substantial inspiration she provided over the years. Fetterman received the first-ever Sampson Classic Service Award in 2014.

Just as it was at Campbell, Fetterman’s influence was felt at the college in Clinton.

“Mrs. Fetterman enjoyed an amazing career in business and is a role model for women trying to break glass ceilings,” Turlington stated at the time. “She is an inspiration to everyone in this community, and her family established a scholarship to aid students in agriculture related studies.”

Dr. Bill Starling said Fetterman’s leadership and membership in vouching for the foundation during its early days gave it the momentum and credence needed to ensure future success.

”Her uninterrupted support for SCC, both in her financial contributions and participation in foundation and college events, has been an important part of the development of the campus, the growth of scholarship funds and the support of the community,” Dr. Bill Starling stated earlier this year. “Each day, when the clock tower chimes, we are reminded that it was her generosity that supported the clocktower and chimes as well as the development of an important academic building on our campus.”

Lew Starling said one does not have to go far in eastern North Carolina to see how Fetterman positively impacted the world around her during her near-century on earth. As much as Fetterman meant personally to the Clinton mayor — he spent every Christmas Eve with her for 35 years — there are so many others who have benefited from knowing Fetterman and can attest firsthand to her wisdom, passion and generosity.

“North Carolina will miss her — not just the City of Clinton, even though we’ll miss her dearly,” said Starling. “She left a mark in North Carolina. This state will miss her very much.”

A public service will be held this Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. at her church, Graves Memorial Presbyterian, located 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton.

Indelible mark felt in Sampson, beyond, many say

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

