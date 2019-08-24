Dementia — notes to remember

When we look at the face of Alzheimer’s disease today in the United States, we find it is the sixth leading cause of death. It is a horrible disease; I am certain we all would agree. Your loved one will be the same person, but different. Life with Alzheimer’s disease will forever change the life you once had with your loved one. Normal will not be normal anymore and life will get even more challenging as this disease progresses.

Dementia is an umbrella term and under this umbrella there are 85-90 different conditions of dementia. The number one condition of dementia Is Alzheimer’s disease. In general, with most dementias it will attack the left side of the brain first then it spreads. By the end of this disease only one third of the brain will still function. You must remember, the person living with any condition of dementia is doing the best they can do. Their brain is failing, their brain is dying and that is the hard truth. You must note that it will get increasingly difficult to care for your loved one. I never tell caregivers it will get better, because it will not get better! So, you must be prepared to face times of dismay, consternation and distress will become the new normal. You must note to be prepared and build a team of people that can help you. Find time for respite, take care of yourself, and enjoy the times when your loved one will show a glimpse of times past.

Learn to treat the person living with dementia as you would like to be treated. My father was a very wise man and he would always tell me “Lesia, you must treat people the way you would want them to treat you.” Of course, this is the golden rule, direct from Matthew 7:12 that says, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you,” perfect for a person living with Alzheimer’s disease. Just because they are living with this disease does not make them stupid! Treat people with respect and understand when they (the person living with this disease does something not so nice) remember it’s not them, it’s the disease.

Many times, family members and friends get feelings hurt because their loved one living with a condition of dementia says a hurtful remark. I have often encouraged families to learn all they can about this disease. I have given sites for you to visit and provided resources for you to empower yourself. I have two adult children and I have asked them if by chance this disease would knock at my door for them to please learn all they can about this disease. Knowledge is power! I would want my children to give me the best care they could give. Church is a vital part of my life; I would be lost if I could not attend my church and see my church family. But with many families when times get hard with their loved one living with dementia and their loved one does not always behavior appropriate, they tend to stay in! But if the church family had a plan and understood about this disease it would allow the family to continue attending with their loved one.

Next week I will give some ideas for churches to consider to help those members that are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Always treat people the way you would like to be treated.

Last article I gave information about PROJECT Care and failed to give you a contact number, 910-408-6365 or 910-395-4553 ext. 212 ask for Audrey Marshall.

Lesia Henderson is a Certified Positive Approach to Care Trainer.

