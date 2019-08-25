At Clement Elementary School, Teresa Barber smiled with glee when students and parents walked into her classroom decorated with animals.

One of them was a bright green stuffed snake, sitting on top of a projector screen. Many parents had fun pointing it out as they read information about the new school year starting this Monday, Aug. 26.

“I’m excited about getting a new group of friends and seeing the growth,” Barber said about her students.

Barber, a second-grade teacher, was one of many teachers welcoming families to school during the open house held Thursday night. Similar events were held at other elementary, middle and high school buildings throughout Sampson County. Although an official count hasn’t been made, projections of student enrollment are more than 8,000. With close to 20 schools to operate, officials from the Sampson County Schools are ready for the 2019-2020 academic period.

“As always, we are dedicated to continuous improvement and look forward to another year working with all stakeholders to prepare our students to become productive citizens in a globally competitive and digital world,” said Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent for personnel services.

Barber will also run the after-school program, which allows students to receive a snack, homework time and other activities, as they wait for their parents to pick them up. Sometimes Barber brings her long-haired English Cream Dachshund for children to play with.

Alexandria Armwood is headed to fourth-grade and is excited about meeting new people, while facing new challenges of a higher grade level.

“I have new classes and new teachers,” Armwood said. “It’s a harder grade, so I’m excited for it.”

Her sister Leeah Armwood is also thrilled about the upcoming academic year and enjoying the after-school program with Barber, who is also her second-grade teacher.

“I like school because you learn and get to go to after-school care,” Leeah said. “It really helps you. I like meeting new friends and playing on the playground.”

Tara Armwood, a teacher for the Academically or Intellectually Gifted, program, is looking forward to watching students learn and participate in a variety of activities.

“We have plenty of great things planned for our AIG kids this year as well as the other children that I do nurturing classes for,” Armwood said. “We’re looking forward to starting it off successfully and ending it successfully as well.”

As families cam through the front, Principal James “Bo” Mullins, felt the same excitement as other teachers.

“Our kids, parents, and community are going to continue to do great things here at Clement,” Mullins said.

For additional information regarding Sampson County Schools, visit www.sampson.k12.nc.us

Ryleigh Dale, a fourth-grade student, smiles while greeted by her teacher for the 2019-2020 school year, Sue Matthews. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_OH_1.jpg Ryleigh Dale, a fourth-grade student, smiles while greeted by her teacher for the 2019-2020 school year, Sue Matthews. Second-grader Jesse Ortiz, right, prepares for a new school year with his family members, Yessica Ortiz, Javier Balderas, and Desearay Medina. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Oh_2.jpg Second-grader Jesse Ortiz, right, prepares for a new school year with his family members, Yessica Ortiz, Javier Balderas, and Desearay Medina. Parents and their tour the building with their children to start the 2019-2020 school year. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_OH_10.jpg Parents and their tour the building with their children to start the 2019-2020 school year. Cyndi Cantrell, a first-grade teacher, takes pictures of her student, Shaniya Owens, center. She is also pictured with her mother Shannon Owens and her cousin, Keyasia Jackson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_OH_8.jpg Cyndi Cantrell, a first-grade teacher, takes pictures of her student, Shaniya Owens, center. She is also pictured with her mother Shannon Owens and her cousin, Keyasia Jackson. Families check-in and receive help from staff members of Clement Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_OH_9.jpg Families check-in and receive help from staff members of Clement Elementary School. Teresa Barber, second-grade teacher, spends time with students Leeah and Alexandra Armwood, and their mother Tara Armwood. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_OH_11.jpg Teresa Barber, second-grade teacher, spends time with students Leeah and Alexandra Armwood, and their mother Tara Armwood.

Students, parents attend open house events

By Chase Jordan [email protected]