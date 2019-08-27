SCC trustees swear oaths

Joyce Herring and Erick Garcia swear the oaths of office for the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees, as Assistant Clerk of Court Tammy Cashwell administers the oaths. -

The Sampson Community College Board of Trustees has sworn in its newest members to help serve the college as it continues to serve the community.

Joyce Herring, who has been reappointed, joined Erick Garcia in the swearing in ceremony.

Herring is excited to see the college accomplish great things in the upcoming year.

“This has opened a door for me to return to SCC in the decision-making capacity to help move our community college further forward,” she said. “I attended SCC just prior to my freshman year at ECU. This experience offered me a glimpse into what this new world of college life would be. Our SCC of today continues to bring this experience to our residents and much, much more.”

Herring’s background in education makes her a prime candidate to serve on the Board. She retired from teaching at the middle school level for 37 years with Sampson County Schools in the Midway school district. She taught mostly language arts and composition with the school system. The Herring family reaches back many generations in the world of farming. Today, they are involved in farming ventures such as grape vineyards, blueberries, grains and turkeys.

Also sworn in is new SCC Student Government Association President Erick Garcia.

“I chose SCC because my brother attended here, and he enjoyed the experience as it was a cost-effective solution as well,” says Garcia. “I’m earning an associate of arts and am also trying to get some IT certifications when I graduate. I like that the campus is smaller than big universities, so I feel like the teacher and staff can probably get to know the students better and help them out.”

Garcia’s future plans are to finish SCC and transfer to ECU and continue IT classes there.

“I am impressed with all the pathways our students have available to them,” Herring said. “They should be work force ready upon completion of any number of study tracks. The college has also made an open pathway for students desiring a four-year degree program to easily step from SCC into one of four traditional university programs in our state.

“I see SCC moving into to future,” she continued, “with one eye upon the growing needs of our community and the other viewing the possibilities for our young people to find meaningful work in the years ahead.”

For more information about Sampson Community College, visit the website at www.samsponcc.edu.

