Welch: Judge position ‘goal for a long time’

After spending many years in courtrooms, Christopher J. Welch is ready to continue his journey as a judge.

He was recently appointed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to fill a vacancy for District 4, which consists of Sampson, Duplin, Jones and Onslow counties. The position became available with the retirement of the Honorable William “Mac” Cameron, who served since the 1990s. He was re-elected in 2016 to another term, which Welch will now serve out.

“I feel tremendously proud, it is a great honor to be chosen by the governor and I am thankful,” said Welch, a Jacksonville-based lawyer. “But I would also like to add that being chosen to fill the vacancy by our local bar might mean even more. We have a really good legal community across our district and I respect and value the opinions of my colleagues, so being selected by them is humbling.”

During the announcement, Cooper said Welch’s extensive legal experience makes him a great asset to the court system. He also stated that he was grateful for his continued service to the state.

Welch is a partner at Welch and Avery, a criminal defense and family law firm. During his time as an assistant district attorney in Onslow and Duplin, he represented the state at both the district and superior court levels. After starting a private practice in 2002, Welch represented clients charged with felonies and misdemeanors in the Cape Fear area. Some of his other accomplishments include serving on the Board of Directors for the Onslow County Teen Court and as treasurer for the 4th Judicial District Bar.

“I have never served as an actual judicial official before, though I did preside over trials in Teen Court when I served on that board several years ago,” Welch said. “When I take the bench, I hope that anyone who has a case in my courtroom comes away feeling as though they got a fair hearing and were taken seriously.

“Obviously most cases end with one side or the other prevailing which means that not everyone can be happy with the outcome,” he continued. “But in my experience, both civil litigants and criminal defendants can still feel that they got a fair trial even if they did not get the result they wanted, so long as they think the process itself was unbiased and dignified.”

Welch was born in Washington, D.C. and got inspired to become a lawyer at a young age.

“My father was an attorney in Washington, and when I was growing up he would joke about someday working together as lawyers at ‘Welch and Welch,’” he said. “He passed away when I was in middle school so I never found out if he was all that serious about it, and I don’t know that was literally responsible for making me choose to be a lawyer, but that is the earliest time I can remember thinking about practicing law.”

After graduating from high school, he began the path. He a 1997 graduate of Trinity College, where he earned a degree in political science. In 2000, he earned his juris doctorate from the Wake Forest University School of Law. After passing the bar in 2000, he moved to Onslow County and have lived their ever since.

Welch is a member of the Onslow County Bar, the Criminal Defense Section of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice, and other organizations. Welch was recognized as a “Top 40 under 40” criminal defense attorney by the American Society of Legal Advocates. He was also honored by the organization as one of the Top 100 Criminal Defense Attorneys.

Soon, sitting on the bench will be another accolade for his career.

“I am tremendously excited to take the bench in a couple of weeks,” Welch said. “This is an opportunity that I have had in mind as a career goal for a long time.”

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan

