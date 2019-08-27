School starts in Sampson

Students at Salemburg get off the bus to begin a new school year. - Analy Vazquez, Logan Bullard, and Deric Butler Jr. of Salemburg Elementary School use Crayolas Crayons to complete their first assignment of the year. - Students make their way toward the school after arriving by bus. - At Butler Avenue School, Joy Thornton speaks to students about the new school year. - - Parents walk their children to classrooms on the first day of school. - - In Salemburg, local students begin the school year after leaving buses. - - Media specialist Eddy Zigmont points students in the right direction at Salemburg Elementary School. - - Inside the hallways of Clinton City and Sampson County Schools, community members walked their children to classrooms on the first day of school Monday. - - Students at Salemburg Elementary School talk about their first day of the academic year. Students at Salemburg Elementary School talk about their first day of the academic year. - - Meghan Barefoot, a second-grade teacher, at Butler Avenue School, talks to students about procedures in the classroom. - - Kalyn Herring, a second-grade teacher at Butler Avenue School, makes a presentation to students in her class. - - During the first day of school, local members of the Boy Scouts of America organization were assigned a duty to raise the flag each day. Pictured, from left, are: Dustin Pike, Bobby Matthis, Cooper Avery, Graham Dirks, School Counselor Stacee Carr and Brady Warren. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - - At Sunset Avenue School, local members of the Boy Scouts of America organization raise the United States and North Carolina flags, with the assistance of School Counselor Stacee Carr. The members are Bobby Matthis, Cooper Avery, Graham Dirks, Dustin Pike and Brady Warren. - - Students in Hazelyn Williams’ class work on a project at Butler Avenue School. - -

At Salemburg Elementary School, Pandora Tyndall stood in the hallway as students walked to their classroom, while carrying their backpacks.

For the music teacher and other educators in classrooms, the first day of school is always a great day. Tyndall expressed how she enjoyed the hugs, smiles and the joy.

“I’m just excited to be here and I’m excited to see my children,” Tyndall said. “Looking forward to a great day and a great year. I love this faculty and staff and I’m glad to be back in the swing of things.”

Although teachers spent several weeks preparing, Monday marked official marked the start of the 2019-2020 academic year. For Sampson County Schools, more than 8,000 students headed back to classrooms.

It’s something Salemburg Elementary Principal Gerald is looking forward to, along with other administrators throughout the district.

“I’m just happy and excited to get the school year started,” Johnson said.

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, visited schools Monday to greet students and other district leaders. For the 2019-20 academic period, Bracy said district will continue to make sure students are coming to school prepared to learn.

“It’s always an exciting time of the year,” Bracy said. “We’re looking forward to everybody having a great year. We got good administrators and wonderful teacher who were ready to greet our students to have our best year ever.”

Clinton City Schools welcomed more than 3,000 students for a new year. Following a reconfiguration to make Sunset Avenue School a third- to fifth-grade building, Principal Vanessa Brown believes it will be great academically.

“All of the teachers will be able to collaborate together,” Brown said. “I’m excited about the new changes here.”

Nearby, at Butler Avenue School, Principal Jennifer Pope and Assistant Principal Tony Faison are ready for a change of the school becoming the place for first- and second-graders in the Clinton District.

“We’re excited about our first-grade and second-grade teams being family again,” Pope said. “We look forward to working with our families and communities to have a great year.”

The reconfiguration for Clinton schools also include L.C. Kerr School as a pre-kindergarten and kindergarten school. Sampson Middle School and Clinton High School will continue to serve the current population.

Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent of Clinton City Schools, expressed how the district is starting the 2019-20 period with “pride and excitement.”

He said the summer was full of its fair share of challenges in preparing for changes due to grade reconfigurations and personnel moves. Johnson cited the “Dark Horse work ethic, dedication and determination from community, staff, parents and students” that have already blazed a path for a successful 2019-20.

“In Dark Horse country, you know we strive for excellence both inside and outside of the classroom,” Johnson stated. “With that being noted, we have many extracurricular events and activities that have already begun and look forward to having our parents and community members in our schools cheering and celebrating the accomplishments of our students. Communication between school, home and the community is vital, so when you see district/school level administration and teachers at these events, please do not hesitate to strike up conversations.

“As they say, ‘it takes a village’ to raise a child,” Johnson noted, “and we all are in this together.”

Monday marks first day for city, county districts