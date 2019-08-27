Sampson Community College has served this region for more than half a century. A successful entity does not make that far without the people who made it so. That is why the college has recognized three key employees who have served SCC for more than half of its existence.

SCC recognized Dr. Bill Starling, Wanda Capps and Edith Rogers at a recent meeting to kick off the new fall semester. Each has played a major role in the college’s continued success along the way.

Dr. Bill Starling, who was named President of the college early last year, has served SCC for more than 40-years. The Board of Trustees chose Starling with a unanimous approval. He had been serving as the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Administration but has served in many other senior administrative roles since 1979, His experience included finance and business affairs, accreditation and personnel, construction and facility administration, program development and academic affairs.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts from the UNC Chapel Hill, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and holds a Master of Arts in Education from East Carolina University and a Doctor of Education from North Carolina State University with a minor in public administration. Since taking the lead role at the college, SCC has added new programs, new infrastructure and participated in the creation of the east campus development currently under way. The college enjoyed an increase in enrollment just last week and more developmental plans are on the drawing board for the near future.

“With the beginning of each fall semester it’s always reassuring to watch students stream up the walkways to 8 o’clock classes,” said Starling. “I am grateful to be part of the continuing evolution of SCC as the faculty and staff work to meet the changing needs of an increasing number of students who choose SCC as a part of their future. Over my career here I have been privileged to work with some of the pioneers of SCC who began their service on the original campus. Today, over a half century later, the current faculty and staff continue their spirit of service to our students and the College’s mission.”

Wanda Capps, who has served as Vice President of Academic Affairs for more than a year now, has enjoyed much success in developing the college’s nursing program, to include becoming national accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education and receiving state and national recognition. Capps taught in the Associate Degree Nursing Program for 19 years and served as Division Chair for Health Programs for 11 years at the college prior to her current post.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) in 1985 and a master’s in Nursing Education at East Carolina University. She also earned a Graduate Certificate in Community College Teaching from NCSU.

Capps has joined Starling for more than three decades in creating the building blocks of SCC’s strong foundation.

“I have truly been blessed to be a small part of SCC,” she said. “When I began in 1988, I was afforded the opportunity to do the two things I loved as a career-nursing and teaching. It is only because of the hard-working faculty and staff at SCC and teamwork focused on the community and the students that allows me to enjoy and love what I have been a part of for over 30 years.”

Edith Rogers, a military veteran, also joined SCC more than thirty years ago. Born in Dunn, Rogers, who now resides in Newton Grove, was an Honor Graduate at Hobbton High School class of 1975 before joining the military. After that, she became an Honor Graduate at SCC and even won the Outstanding Student Award in 1983 before finishing her Associate of Applied Science degree in General Office Technology here.

“I have enjoyed being a part of the ‘SCC experience’ and witnessing how the educational climate has changed over the years,” said Rogers. “It is gratifying to know that I have played a small role in helping students achieve their educational goals here at our ‘college at home.’”

Pictured, from left, are: Dr. Bill Starling, Edith Rogers and Wanda Capps, who each celebrate more than three decades of service to Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SCC-employees-2.jpg Pictured, from left, are: Dr. Bill Starling, Edith Rogers and Wanda Capps, who each celebrate more than three decades of service to Sampson Community College.

Starling, Capps, Rogers tally 30-plus years apiece