County aims for ‘complete count’

Sampson County is on a mission to ensure everyone in this community is accurately represented in the upcoming 2020 Census.

During a recent meeting, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners formally approved the establishment of the 2020 Sampson Census Complete Count Committee and appointment of its 25 members, while adopting a resolution acknowledging the importance of the Census.

The U.S. Census Bureau is required by the U.S. Constitution to conduct a count of the population. Sampson’s participation levels in the previous two censuses — in 2000 and 2010 — have fallen below the state average.

That committee met for the first time Tuesday night for an initial training session. The group consists of town clerks and municipality representatives, current and former government officials, county department heads, community members and business, church, school and civic leaders.

Richard Carr, projects and communications specialist for the county, is serving as the lead staff member for the Complete Count efforts. He said the goal is to get as close as 100 percent participation as possible.

”The census counts our population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support states, counties and communities’ vital programs — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy,” said Carr, in detailing the vital part the Census process plays.

Federal funds, which include grants and other forms of financial support, are distributed to states, counties and communities based on population totals and breakdowns by gender, age, race and other factors.

The Complete Count Committee was developed “to help ensure that our overall participation rate is as near to 100 percent as possible,” Carr noted, referring to the 20-plus member committee of county leaders as the “Pied Pipers” of Sampson.

He called them “dedicated, hard-working, and creative individuals, who have particular skills, gravitas, and influence in our diverse community, both socially and professionally.”

Their role, Carr said, will be to assist in educating citizens, raising awareness and promoting the upcoming Census, in effort to ensure a successful count and increased participation rate.

He touted the “united voice” the group will offer locally.

The county’s resolution noted that the cross section of community members will be called on to utilize their local knowledge and expertise to reach out to all persons of the community and work with the Census Bureau and the State of North Carolina to achieve a complete, accurate count.

That count is vital, as Sampson strives to improve over its previous participation.

”Sampson County has fallen below the state’s average participation rate in the past two censuses, having participation rates of 60 percent in the year 2000 and 71 percent in 2010, whereas the state averages were 69 percent and 76 percent, respectively,” said Carr. “It is critical that Sampson County’s participation rate increases significantly in the upcoming Census and we believe this committee will help to accomplish that goal.”

Census Day is April 1, 2020, and over the next eight months the committee will develop a Complete Count Committee Work Plan and execute the plan in four phases, according to the preliminary outline.

That will include the educational phase (through December 2019), awareness phase (January-February 2020), motivational phase (March-April 2020), and an action steps phase (May-July 2020).

Federal and state funding is allocated to communities, and decisions are made on matters of national and local importance, based in part on Census data and housing.

That data helps determine how many seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives “and is necessary for an accurate and fair redistricting of state legislative seats, county and city councils and voting districts,” the county’s resolution stated.

Information collected by the census is confidential and protected by law. To learn about the upcoming census, visit 2020census.gov.

Census committee formed; board backs effort

By Chris Berendt

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

