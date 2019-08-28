Warner earns degree one step at a time

Despite many obstacles and setbacks, Lorna Warner graduated from the University of Mount Olive on Aug. 17, with a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management. She was thrilled at having achieved the long awaited goal, but understandably emotional by the recent death of her husband. Warner’s graduation photos were taken at Wrightsville Beach, the place her husband loved most, and one that is symbolic of her taking one step at a time. - Despite many obstacles and setbacks, Lorna Warner graduated from the University of Mount Olive on Aug. 17, with a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management. She was thrilled at having achieved the long awaited goal, but understandably emotional by the recent death of her husband. Warner’s graduation photos were taken at Wrightsville Beach, the place her husband loved most, and one that is symbolic of her taking one step at a time. - Despite many obstacles and setbacks, Lorna Warner graduated from the University of Mount Olive on Aug. 17, with a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management. She was thrilled at having achieved the long awaited goal, but understandably emotional by the recent death of her husband. Warner’s graduation photos were taken at Wrightsville Beach, the place her husband loved most, and one that is symbolic of her taking one step at a time. -

MOUNT OLIVE — When beginning college, many people look to the horizon. However, Lorna Warner took the approach of focusing on her feet, or more importantly, her footsteps.

“When I started school, I realized that if I looked to the future like everyone else, I became overwhelmed,” she explained. “So, I started to imagine myself looking down at my feet. Then, each step that I needed became easier.”

Warner certainly had her apprehensions about taking the first step toward returning to college. Recently separated, the single mom of four, wondered how she would take care of herself. She also feared that she wouldn’t have the time or ability to enroll in classes.

“I was 53 years old, I did not possess strong technology or memorization skills, and the thought of having to maintain a full-time job while in college was daunting.”

Nonetheless, Warner was determined to earn her bachelor’s degree. So, in August of 2017, she enrolled at the University of Mount Olive (UMO) in Wilmington majoring in Human Resource Management.

“Discovering that a program existed that could accommodate someone in my shoes was a bright day,” she said. “The adult programs enabled me to work and attend school at the same time, opening up opportunities that I never imagine existed.”

The California native and Wilmington resident dove into her studies with vigor, earning the UMO Legacy Scholarship. She also became known as the strong and courageous student in the class. She said, “I have often been reminded by a saying, ‘You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only option.’”

Warner’s strength has definitely been tested. A year after starting college, Warner and her husband, Robert, reconciled their marriage. Six months later, he died of a heart attack. Grieving her husband’s untimely and sudden death, Warner pressed on, knowing that, more than ever, she needed to succeed for the sake of her family. Then in June of 2019, only months before her anticipated graduation, Warner was diagnosed with a serious medical condition.

Each time Warner faced an obstacle, she reminded herself that she didn’t need to see the entire path all at once, she just needed to focus on one step at a time. That motto has enabled her to not only earn good grades, but has also qualified her to receive an unexpected promotion at work. She now works as a premium account manager at Queensboro Shirt Company, a worldwide, internet-based, custom logo apparel business.

“I love working with people,” Warner said. “The experiences of the past few years at school and at work, have fueled my desire to work in Human Resources.”

Warner graduated from UMO on Aug. 17. She celebrated the fulfillment of her lifelong dream with those she loves most. “I was ecstatic for my children to witness my hard work, perseverance, drive, and strength finally come to fruition,” she said.

Warner was married to her late husband, Robert Warner, for 25 years. She has four children: Craig, Haley, Caroline, and Alexa.

