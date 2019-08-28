Holocaust survivor to speak locally as part of new series

Holocaust survivor Abe Piasek addresses Harrells Christian Academy students. - During a Memorial Day celebration at Sampson County Veterans Park, Abe Piasek makes a presentation about surviving the Holocaust. -

Once trapped in the concentration camps of the Holocaust, Abe Piasek went through a terrifying experience as a youth growing up in war-torn Europe.

In September, The Friends of the Sampson County History Museum organization is inviting the public to hear Piasek tell his story of survival and faith. The free event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Clinton City Hall Auditorium, 221 Lisbon St., Clinton.

Kay Raynor, president of the board for the Sampson County History Museum, said the community is fortunate to have a survivor from the period. She added that he’s a mesmerizing presenter.

“We’re excited about it at our Sampson County History Museum,” Raynor said. “It’s a part of history, it really happened, and it’s something that we can share with all generations.”

She hopes that veterans from World War II who served overseas will also attend to listen to Piasek’s and share history. He is part of the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust’s group. He was interviewed by Steven Spielberg for “Schindler’s List,” which is a part of the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C. Piasek was also interviewed by the Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem. For his volunteer service, he was awarded two President’s Medals, by President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.

Piasek’s visit is the second of the Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by the local history organization, under the leadership of Joel Rose. The first was a visit from Julie Hedgepeth Williams, a former reporter and editor for The Sampson Independent and author of “A Rare Titanic Family.” During her visit, she spoke about her great-uncle Albert Caldwell and his family surviving the 1912 tragedy when the ship hit an iceberg.

“That was the seed planted for this Distinguished Speaker Series that we started,” Raynor said. “It’s something that we hope to do at least two or three times a year to have presenters talking about history that’s interesting and important to others.”

For more information, contact the Sampson County History Museum at 910-590-0007.

“I think it’s something that people should not miss,” Raynor said about the presentation. “To me, it’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime things.”

Part of new ‘Distinguished Speaker’ series

