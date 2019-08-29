Cooper: Telllegislators todo their job

Cooper -

While the budget stalemate continues, lawmakers are working to pass pieces of the General Fund budget bill as the governor pleads with school leaders across the state to reach out to their legislators “and tell them how much your community needs this legislature to do its job.”

The letter, dated Tuesday, Aug. 27, was sent from Gov. Roy Cooper to all superintendents in North Carolina. A general summation of the letter was given by Charlene Jones, executive director of finance for Clinton City Schools, during a regularly-scheduled Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening at CCS’ main offices.

She was provided the letter by Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, one of many superintendents statewide to receive it earlier in the day.

In the missive, Cooper stated that when he vetoed the General Assembly’s conference budget in June, he was in pursuit of “a better deal for North Carolinians,” one that would see Medicaid expanded, better salary increases for teachers and non-certified school personnel and “certainty in rebuilding our public schools.”

“That’s why 50 days ago, I proposed a compromise budget that would better benefit your community. Yes, my compromise proposal would expand Medicaid, but it would also increase teacher pay by an average of 8.5 percent, including a pay raise for every teacher,” Cooper stated.

That governor-proposed budget would also include “the first statewide bond referendum to build public schools in nearly a quarter-century, providing at least $10 million for public school construction to every county.”

”And it would still fund every single local project, including those in your community, included in the General Assembly conference budget,” Cooper stated. “To date, General Assembly leadership has not overridden my veto, nor have they sent me a counteroffer.

“The bottom line is that your community would gain significantly more under my proposed compromise,” Cooper continued. “I encourage you to reach out to your legislators and tell them how much your community needs this legislature to do its job, and to work with me to negotiate and pass a responsible budget that works for all North Carolinians.”

Cooper used a Tuesday news conference to attack Republican lawmakers for refusing to include Medicaid expansion in the General Fund budget — even though he insisted he wasn’t issuing an ultimatum.

During a Tuesday morning meeting of the House Appropriations Committee, GOP lawmakers introduced four bits of the budget as conference reports and proposed committee substitutes.

Three of the bills — dealing with State Highway Patrol salary increases, state employee pay raises, and pay increases for State Bureau of Investigation and Alcohol Law Enforcement officers — are conference reports. Conference reports cannot be amended. House Bill 426, which deals with higher education and retiree bonuses, is a PCS and can be amended on the floor.

Most state employees would see a 2.5% pay raise in both years of the biennium and a one-time five additional days of annual leave. Non-certified school employees, such as custodians and teaching assistants, would see a 1% pay raise for the first year of the biennium. State retirees would get a 0.5% cost-of-living supplement for both years of the biennium, but the funds are non-recurring.

None of the bills included teacher pay raises.

The raises would be retroactive to July 1, the beginning of the state’s budget year.

The conference reports passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday with little discussion, although Democratic lawmakers expressed doubts about the piecemeal approach and said the raises for non-certified school staff were too low.

“I will analyze each bill that comes to me, but this piecemeal approach is a disaster,” Cooper stated Wednesday.

Cooper vetoed the $24 billion General Fund budget June 28, and has since been locked in a stalemate with the General Assembly. Medicaid expansion has been at the center of the impasse. Cooper and Democratic lawmakers want to expand the program, but Republican leaders haven’t backed the idea.

The budget includes a provision calling for a special session to discuss healthcare reforms separately, but that wasn’t enough to sway the governor.

Cooper admitted negotiations between executive and legislative staff members continue, and he has spoken privately with Republican legislative leaders. But public negotiations have been largely nonexistent. Cooper repeated Medicaid expansion must be a part of any budget negotiations. Under questioning by reporters, he rejected Republicans’ characterization of his position as Medicaid expansion or nothing.

The N.C. Republican Party isn’t buying the argument.

“While one moment Governor Cooper proclaimed there is no Medicaid ultimatum, in his next breath he said it ‘must be included’ in the budget debate,” Michael Whatley, the N.C. Republican Party chairman, said in an emailed statement. “For all his complaining about shortchanging education, Cooper vetoed a larger teacher pay raise last year than he is proposing this year.”

Earlier Tuesday, Jones was informed that a failsafe is in place for Clinton City Schools and other districts that would see allotments distributed even if the fiscal plan is not approved in the next three weeks.

“If they don’t pass the budget by the third week of September, they’re going to move forward with our allotments so that federal money would not be stopped,” said Jones.

Cooper https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Roy-mug.jpg Cooper

Governor sends letter lobbying school leaders

Staff reports

Wire and Carolina Journal reports used in this story.

Wire and Carolina Journal reports used in this story.