Proof that ghosts do exist: Kim Lackey (Ruth Condomine) and Gretta Steffens (Madame Arcati) react to Elvira’s existence during rehearsals for ‘Blithe Spirit.’ Rehearsals continued for Sampson Community Theatre’s production of ‘Blithe Spirit,’ with shows to be held from Sept. 20-29, with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows starting at 2:30 p.m. The production is sponsored by Ken Sutton State Farm Insurance, directed by Tom Wilbur and stage managed by Jessica Watts.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_E-BS-8-26-19-001.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_E-BS-8-26-19-002.jpg