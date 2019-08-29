‘Habitat’ returning to Clinton

Stan Mertz, a volunteer from Graves Presbyterian Church, removes a board from a porch during a recent Habitat project in Clinton. - Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is currently seeking volunteers to help with future projects in Clinton. -

After making footprints in Sampson County, leaders from the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity are working to make more dreams come true.

The organization’s Homeownership orientation is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton. The purpose is to provide information to Sampson County residents with an interest of having their own house.

The mission of Fayetteville Area Habitat is to build homes and improve neighborhoods in Sampson and Cumberland counties and to help families pay an affordable mortgage. Volunteers play a major role in the process.

A groundbreaking for the first home in Sampson was held in 2017 for the Davis family on Williams Street, with the assistance of the State Employees Credit Union. With the help of local volunteers efforts continued with a Wall Raising for the home before the local family moved in during a celebration in March.

Three more homes will be built on Williams Street and Johnson Street areas.

Grace Strong, director of family services, is looking forward to seeing more families move in.

‘This is an orientation for us to have some homeowners,” Strong said about helping people through the process during the orientation.

Anna Chott, faith relations and volunteer services coordinator, encourages people to learn more about the organization. She believes it’s a great opportunity for families. The global nonprofit housing organization is available in all 50 U.S. states and 70 countries.

“They’ll learn more about the program and what it’s like to become a Habitat homeowner and they can get all of their questions answered,” Chott said.

Applicants must be willing to partner with Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity and complete 300 sweat equity hours of volunteer work. They are also required to attend classes on owning a home for the first-time and financial literacy classes.

Along with the orientation, FAHFH are also working with hurricane-impacted residents and veterans with an interest in living in the Fayetteville area. A project with more than 40 homes is underway in the city. Residents from Cumberland and Sampson counties have options to choose homes in either area.

“The homes are being built now and we’re looking for those who were impacted by the hurricane or veterans,” Strong said

According to FAHFH, 25 slots are available for the Sept. 24 orientation. Interested applicants are required to register online at www.fayettevillenchabitat.org/apply. For more information, contact the FAHFH at 910-483-0952.

Stan Mertz, a volunteer from Graves Presbyterian Church, removes a board from a porch during a recent Habitat project in Clinton.

Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is currently seeking volunteers to help with future projects in Clinton.

Limited-space orientation in September

By Chase Jordan

