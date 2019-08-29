Drugs seized from Happy Mart; owner arrested

Odeh - Courtesy photo|Clinton PD Members of the Clinton Police Department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team stand over cash and drugs seized Wednesday from Happy Mart Tobacco and Check Cashing. -

The owner of a local tobacco and check cashing enterprise has been arrested after a search of the business by local and federal authorities yielded prescription drugs, including Percocet and Xanax, along with synthetic THC oil, Clinton Police Department officials said.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Clinton Police Department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team accompanied Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agents conducting a lottery and tobacco inspection at the Happy Mart Tobacco and Check Cashing, located at 202 Northeast Blvd. in Clinton.

While inspecting the business, agents observed prescription pills “lying loosely” inside an over-the-counter medicine box, according to police reports. Investigators locked the business and were able to obtain a search warrant.

During the search of the business, officers seized 190.7 grams of Percocet, an opioid medication listed as a Schedule II controlled substance; 66 units of Alprazolam (Xanax), a Schedule VI controlled substance used for anxiety and panic disorders; and synthetic THC oil, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, a Schedule VI controlled substance.

“The pills were hidden throughout the business, including in areas accessible to the public,” said Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards.

In addition to the controlled substances, officers seized $28,970 in cash.

The owner of the business, Musa Abdellatif “Mike” Odeh, 46, of Clinton, was not at the business at the time the search warrant was initially served, but did meet with officers before the search was completed, Edwards noted.

Odeh was charged with trafficking opium, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a business to keep and sell controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $200,000 secured bond and given a court date of Sept. 6.

According to the N.C. Department of Corrections, Odeh was convicted in Sampson County back in 2008 of counterfeiting, possessing/operations slot machines and gambling. He received a suspended sentence and probation as a result, court records show.

Owner Odeh arrested on felony charges

By Chris Berendt

