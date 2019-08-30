Have you shared stories and confessions from your heart hoping to help others deal with things in their lives? Storytelling helps make learning exciting with lessons taught in ways that will be long remembered, even after the storytellers are gone!

Jesus loved to tell stories using powerful illustrations and ordinary objects to teach the little children who ran to Him with passion, multitudes on a hillside fed by a little boy’s lunch, family floundering to prepare for a dinner party with Mary sitting at His feet, disciples reclining around the table for their last meal with the One who walked on water sharing confessions while breaking bread together with words they could not understand, Pharisees pretending to listen while plotting to entrap Jesus in His own teachings with plans have the Son of God killed, his mother and Joseph protecting their baby and raising Him with awe and wonder in their hearts as He taught in the temple at a young age and shared puzzling confessions from a heart that beat in tune with His Father in Heaven, his brother, John, at the cross hearing Jesus’ last words and command to care for their mother, two men on the road to Emaus sharing sad stories of Jesus’ death as the risen Christ walked with them to their home, and disciples gathered on a hilltop as Jesus prepared to ascend into Heaven and sit by the right hand of His Father, promising He would send a Helper to live inside their hearts and guide them! Yes, Jesus was a Master Storyteller who gave His life as a sacrifice for our sins and longs for us to live out loud in love — staying closely connected to Him (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit)! He lives, He lives, Christ — Jesus lives today. He walks and talks with us, with stories to share along our way.

Jesus used everyday things in stories to bring understanding and meaning to forgiveness, faith, the new wineskin, eternity in paradise with Him, the duty to love – God as our first love and neighbors as ourselves, with Him being our God, Healer, Helper, Savior, Redeemer, Creator, even our Best Friend!

Jesus used a vine … one that wilted and died while another flourished … showing the importance of staying connected to The Vine! He used a coin to hush the Pharisees attempts to trip Him up, saying ‘Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesars and unto God the things that are God’s.’ Jesus used a stick to write a message on the ground that silenced screams from Pharisees when a woman was accused of adultery. That message is etched in my mind with constant reminders not to threaten throwing stones at others when I am not without sin. The woman at the well would not be a chosen evangelist today to share the gospel; yet, Jesus was thankful she gave Him water, told her He was Living water, and bid her to’ go and tell’ what happened to her at the well. What a glorious opportunity we have to read His stories and live by His Word and way, and share His love!

During a summer devotion at The Learning Station, I used two personal confessions to teach a lesson about treating others respectfully even when they have flaws. Our children were on a roll with put downs and finger pointing for things they thought was funny or odd about their friends. The timing was right to share my confession that would help my children have more empathy and humbleness toward one another. I put my finger on my nose and told of numerous times people had made remarks about the size and shape of my nose. I told about my older sister having a precious, pug nose that I envied, about two high school students who called me a big nosed bitty, and the time when Mr. Tim and I watched Dirty Dancing and he said, “Baby, Babe’s nose looks just like yours and I love you just the way you are”! When the movie was over, I told Tim we should act out the end of the movie when those who put her down watched as she jumped into the arms of the man she loved. He thought I was kidding but when I kept standing on our coffee table with arms stretched out, he took his place near our fireplace. I nodded with a big smile under my big nose and leaped into his big arms. He held me high in the air, spun me around, and we danced right there in our den; the memory we made that will never fade. A few months later, Dr. Suratt sent me to Duke for Mohs surgery on my nose. Tim had just passed, I was still healing from colon cancer surgery, and my brother in law took me to Duke. Sitting in the waiting room, I watched people go back three or more times to have more pieces of cancerous skin removed. One man left with most of his ear gone, another’s nose had been cut on five times, and my heart was convicted of all the times I had wished my nose was smaller. When they called my name, prepared me for the doctor, and left the room, I arose from the chair and kneeled on the floor to pray! I asked God to forgive me for complaining and being embarrassed about the size of my nose, to take away the cancer, and I would tell my story to help others be thankful for how You made them too. Talking about personal things is not easy. This story happened in 2007 but it was summer 2019 before God’s perfect timing came to share it. Hopefully, my confession will help someone reading it to be thankful for how God made you and know you are so beautiful to Him.

When my story was almost done, a child smelled a bad odor and a roar of laughter erupted in the room. And in that very room, there was quite enough love to take away the laughter and embarrassment one felt as we gathered to share stories about Jesus and His love in our lives. At that moment, He stirred my heart to share my second confession with His little children I love like my own. In His perfect timing, I look forward to sharing it with you. Thank you for reading the stories He sends and sharing them with family and friends.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Becky-Spell-Vann-2.jpg

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist