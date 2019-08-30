Tim’s Gift gets Walmart grant

The Walmart Community Grants Team selected Tim’s Gift to receive a $1,500 grant from the Clinton store. Clinton manager Stacy Verner met up with Becky Spell, executive director with Tim’s Gift, to deliver the good news, saying Walmart officials were thrilled to support Tim’s Gift work in the community ‘We at Tim’s Gift are so appreciative and grateful for our local Walmart,’ said Spell. ‘Indeed they are large supporters of Clinton and Sampson County. This money will help to bring help and hope to people in the community in need.” Tim’s Gift is currently preparing for its Hope Project Golf Tournament at Coharie Country Club, set for Friday, Oct. 11, which will serve to further benefit the community. For more information, call 910-592-1126.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_tims-gift.jpg