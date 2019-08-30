Community fair returning to Garland

The Union High District Spartans march through Garland as part of a previous parade in town. -

GARLAND — Town leaders and volunteers are preparing to continue a fall celebration filled with activities, entertainment and a parade.

The 5th Annual Garland Community Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, in the heart of Garland. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Greatness of Garland – Through the Years.” Due to Hurricane Florence, the celebration took a brief hiatus in 2018. Residents are looking forward to the return.

“This is a very special event for our community and town as we reflect on our rich history and heritage, celebrate our present, and inspire future generations,” Mayor Winifred Murphy stated in a notice to community members.

The Garland Community Fair will start with a Unity Ceremony, followed by a 10:30 a.m. parade on West Seventh Street. Dr. Johnnie E. Sexton, founder of The Care Project, Inc. will be the grand marshal. The town native is 1973 graduate of Garland High School and was recently honored as the 2018 National Audiologist of the Year during the 20th Annual Oticon Focus on People Awards. Each year, the program honors people with hearing loss and care professionals.

Throughout the day, games for children, activities, crafts and a health fair will be available throughout the day at Cain Memorial Park. Vendors will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will conclude with a street dance from 6 to 10 p.m.

The tradition of the fall celebration goes back many years, with a Rotary fair. That Rotary fair went away after the organization lost its charter. Garland’s North Carolina Small Towns Economic Prosperity (N.C. STEP) and other community groups created the community fair to fill the void.

Event organizers are looking for parade participants, entertainment, vendors and sponsors to help the 2019 event a success.

“We do hope that you can join us as we honor and celebrate each other and our community,” Murphy stated. “The event will be filled with community vendors, joyous and cultural entertainment, a special unity ceremony, and a spectacular parade. Through the assistance of our community friends, business, partners, and volunteers, we hope to have activities for all ages and cultures.”

A variety of sponsorship levels are available ranging from $10 to $500. Sponsorship is due by Friday, Sept. 13. Fees for non-food vendors are $20 and $50 for food vendors. Officials are asking that payments and applications to be submitted by Wednesday, Sept. 26

For parade participants, the cost for a float request is $370. The entry donation is $20 for individuals and $50 for groups of three or more vehicles. Proceeds will go toward the development of the Cain Memorial Park Development. No entry donation is required for school groups. Applications should be returned by Friday, Sept. 20.

Entertainment registration is due no later than Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Additional information and applications are available online at www.townofgarlandnc.com.

The Union High District Spartans march through Garland as part of a previous parade in town. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_GCD_10.jpg The Union High District Spartans march through Garland as part of a previous parade in town.

Event set for Oct. 5

Staff reports

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.