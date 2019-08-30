‘Blithe Spirit’ rehearsals continue

Wilbur - The Sampson Community Theatre’s production of ‘Blithe Spirit’ will be held from Sept. 20-29, with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows starting at 2:30 p.m. This production is sponsored by Ken Sutton State Farm Insurance, directed by Tom Wilbur and stage managed by Jessica Watts. -

“Blithe Spirit” is being prepared for our audiences and we cannot wait to bring this delightful comedy to you.

Show dates are Sept. 20-29 with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees beginning at 2:30 pm.

Our director is Tom Wilbur. Tom has directed numerous productions at SCT and we are thrilled to have him return to direct “Blithe Spirit.” Tom is thrilled to finally get this show up and running. It was originally supposed to run last year, but our weather with Hurricane Florence affected our building and performance.

As a director, Tom loves that he can be creative without having to learn lines. His favorite show as an actor at SCT was as Mr. Bumble, alongside Angela Martin, who played Mrs. Bumble in Oliver. Tom and his partner, Judy, love their greyhound pets and have two. They are also involved with the Sampson County Friends for Animals’ Spay and Neuter Program.

Come see Tom and his cast in our production of “Blithe Spirit.”

