Inside the grocery store, James Eddington’s shopping experience is a lot better because of Vern.

“Everywhere I needed to go, he took me right there,” Eddington said. “He took me right down the aisle. I was really surprised by that. I didn’t have to tell him to go left and right.”

Thanks to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Eddington and his four-legged companion Vern, a Labrador retriever, are great buddies. The Clinton native was one of several residents who graduated from the nonprofit’s program in New York. Eddington was really impressed with the service and would recommend it to other visually impaired people.

“When I got there, everybody was friendly and everyone got to know each other,” Eddington said.

He participated in three weeks of individualized training with instructors and was paired with a trained guide dog at no cost.

“He’s a joy to have,” Eddington said. “He gets me around town safely.”

After coming home to Clinton, Eddington and Vern are continuing to build a bond as a team as they establish daily routines, new routes and destinations. The relationship between a guide dog and the owners are unique. To help, Guiding Eyes provides guidelines for members and education to the public such as not distracting, feeding, or petting a working guide dog. Vern is Eddington’s second guide dog. The first was Alvy, who went into retirement due to his age.

“Guiding Eyes changed my life tremendously by pairing me up with my guide,” he said. “They’re a wonderful organization to be involved with. If it weren’t for them, I‘d probably still be using my cane.”

The New York native came to North Carolina when he was 13. After working for several years in the state, he moved to Las Vegas, before moving to Seattle to work at a casino. Years later, he returned to Clinton. Eddington is a self-described gamer and enjoys playing his PlayStation4. He is also a major WWE fan and runs a wrestling podcast twice a week. The avid sports fan’s favorite teams are the New York Knicks and the New York Giants. When he’s not running his wrestling podcast, he enjoys listening to audio books. Mystery novels are his favorite.

He’s legally blind and was diagnosed with glaucoma in his right eye. The condition damages the optic nerve which is important for vision.

“I just live day to day and do the best I can,” he said.

His companion Vern is making the journey a lot easier, with help from Guiding Eyes for the Blind. It operates its headquarters and training center in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. The Canine Development is in Patterson, N.Y. The organization is an accredited member of the International Guide Dog Federation, which establishes worldwide standards for the breeding and training of guide dogs. The organization was founded in 1954 by Donald Kauth.

All services are provided free of charge for people who are blind and visually impaired. With little to no government funding, Guiding Eyes receives support from individual donors, corporations and foundations. According to Guiding Eyes, one guide dog team cost $50,000 to breed, raise, train, match and support during the lifetime of work together.

More than 1,000 guide dog teams are active and 170 guide dogs are placed annually. Many volunteers assist in the process.

“Vern is a wonderful dog,” he said. “He’s always happy and ready to work. I wouldn’t trade him for the world. I’m so glad to have him.”

Clinton resident James Eddington recently graduated from training with his guide dog, Vern.

Local resident graduates from ‘Guiding Eyes’

By Chase Jordan [email protected]