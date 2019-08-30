Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 27 — Zavion Marquis Keel, 18, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with careless and reckless, no operator’s license, expired tags, speeding, child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and fleeing to elude.

• Aug. 27 — Jennifer Dale Ambrose, 30, of 2399 North Peavine Road, Clinton, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 28 — Stanley Clinton Adams Jr., 41, of 800 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 24.

• Aug. 28 — Colton Junius Hockaday, 26, of 919 Morgan Road, Benson, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 29 — Misty Nicole Mishoe, 41, of 1685 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 23.

• Aug. 29 — Elipaz Godines-Godines, 16, of 44 Pumpkin Lane, Faison, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 26.

• Aug. 29 — Cheryl Ann Brayboy, 49, of 81 Danny Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 30.

• Aug. 29 — Kayla Brooke King, 22, of 164 Fred Tew Road, Dunn, was charged with cruelty to animals. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 29 — Agnes Maybelle Chevallier, 59, of West Boney Street, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 25.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

