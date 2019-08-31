Moore leaveslasting legacybeyond berries

Moore - File photo|Sampson Independent Lorraine Moore, far left, shares a laugh with SCC Foundation executive director Lisa Turlington, center, and Merrie McLamb during a 2015 event. Moore was an active member in the community, including with the SCC Foundation. -

Lorraine Moore was a strong-willed and kind-hearted businesswoman, who loved her Lord and sought to pass on that gratitude, while imparting the importance of living this life to the fullest and learning the most one could, those who knew her said. She advocated for education at every turn, and established a scholarship in her daughter’s memory that served to impact others throughout the years.

The fountain at Sampson Community College passed by thousands every day — one that has become just as synonymous with the college as its clock tower — was built through Moore’s generosity.

Moore passed away this week at 85.

She was the owner of Ivanhoe Blueberry Farms, as well as a member of the Sampson Community College (SCC) Foundation and the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. She was on the school board from December of 1978 until June of 1990, serving as chairwoman for several years.

During that time, she was recognized in 1985 for her dedication to continued improvement in the Sampson County Schools with the NCSBA Raleigh Dingman Award.

She was also a longtime member of Ivanhoe Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was an integral part of various church committees over the years. It was where she was fittingly laid to rest on Friday.

Just earlier this month, SCC officials said Moore’s contributions not only to the college, but to education in this community, were immense.

“Mrs. Moore has been an advocate for education in our county for most of her life as she served on the school board and on the Foundation Board,” SCC Foundation executive director Lisa Turlington stated. “Her family generously established a scholarship in memory of her daughter, Mary, that is awarded to a student pursuing a career in education. She was also instrumental in building the fountain at the front entrance to the campus.”

Moore established the Mary Teachey Moore Education Scholarship in memory of her daughter, Mary Moore. The scholarship assists a student who has overcome personal challenges on their pursuit toward a degree and career in education.

She joined the SCC Foundation Board in 2005, shortly after establishing that scholarship, and sponsored the fountain in memory of Mary as well.

Recently, she contributed as a lead donor to the college’s Develop the East Campaign for a green space and community recreation project on campus.

Moore was honored along with Annabelle Fetterman at the beginning of August as the two officially left the SCC Foundation board after decades of combined service. In a tragic coincidence, Moore’s passing came just four days after Fetterman’s.

“I think we are remarkably fortunate to have had Lorraine as a member of the Foundation Board,” SCC President Dr. Bill Starling said in honoring Moore earlier this month. “She has always well represented the interest of our local young people, both as a member of the Board of Education and through her continued service to SCC.”

Moore’s service to the community went beyond education. She served as a member of the Black River Health Services Board for 15 years, from July 1996 to June 2011, and cultivated a booming business in southern Sampson County.

Moore loved gardening and seeing what she planted thrive. It’s perhaps no wonder that she was able to take a small family fruit farm and, through her own business acumen and sweat equity, turn it into a multiple farm blueberry operation and put the Sampson blueberry industry on the map.

She was a woman driven by determination to uphold the values, faith and work ethic in which she believed, and pass that on to future generations.

“Lorraine Moore has been an inspiration to me over the years,” said Dr. Paul Viser, who served with Moore on the SCC Foundation Board. In honoring Moore this month, Viser said her understated manner might belie the influence she had on the board and on the college in general.

”I have learned that she cares deeply about Sampson County,” said Viser, noting that Moore was “quick to look for new ways to enhance the quality of life that we enjoy here.”

Starling agreed, and said Moore’s legacy throughout Sampson County is lasting.

“She is, perhaps, one of our most recognizable community leaders and an important advocate for the interest of southern Sampson County,” said Starling. “Her personal generosity and graciousness have been enjoyed by everyone who has worked with her.“

One of ‘most recognizable leaders’ mourned

By Chris Berendt

