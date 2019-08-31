One family’s ‘burning’ desire

Coffee frappe is one of many scents available from Autryville-based Barrel Candles. - With Barrel Candles, customers can enjoy the smell of popcorn. - - Bubble gum-scented products are available through the Autryville business. - - Brandon Noble, the son of Kelly Noble, writes labels on glass jars. A family business venture, Barrel Candles allows the mother and son to spend time together while creating something. - -

AUTRYVILLE — Inside her home, Kelly Noble hand-pours hot soy wax into amber-colored glass jars to make candles with pleasant aromas.

After a wooden lid is attached, some of the scents include apple cider, butter cream, or even the smell of Christmas cookies. With her business, Barrel Candles, Noble takes pride in making the wax melt and soy candles from scratch. She always enjoyed candles, but with a special needs son, she was not able to burn them because of his sensitivity to the chemicals and toxins.

“I started making candles and he wasn’t sensitive to them and could tolerate them,” Noble said about her son Brandon. “Then all of a sudden, my friends and family wanted them. Everybody kept telling me that I needed to turn it into a business — and I did.”

To prepare, she became a part of the Women’s Business Center of Fayetteville at the Center for Economic Empowerment & Development. While taking classes, she learned about IRS procedures, state taxes and other matters related to business.

“I had to learn how to do a little bit of everything,” she said. “But I did it to help people. It’s just better for kids, pets, animals and everybody.”

Barrel Candles allows Noble to spend time with her son. In the future, Noble wants her daughter Amber to carry on what she started, with a portion of funding going toward Brandon’s care.

“That’s why I went ahead and turned my hobby into a business,” she said.

The natural textured candles are made with soy wax which burns cleaner than paraffin candles and the wax in Barrel Candles is not refined and is colored naturally. Candles and waxes are also lead-free and biodegradable. Products will be available in September at Grooming by Emma, 7742 Skylark Court, Autryville. Fundraising opportunities for the fall season are also available on the website. Barrel Candles is endorsed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Women’s Business Center of Fayetteville.

“They have my products displayed there, so I’m proud,” she said.

The e-commerce business with products sold on www.barrelcandles.com is based out of western Sampson County and began in early August. At home on Siverston Road, Noble uses a wax melter inside a two-car garage.

“We took everything out of it to make room,” she said of the garage. “We hand-pour all of them and every detail is done by us. We know that it’s going to be in someone else’s house. We want them to love and be safe for them.”

Noble is assisted by her daughter, Amber, a sophomore and cheerleader at Midway High School, who promotes the business through social media outlets such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

“She’s a teenager, so she knows how to do all of that stuff,” said Noble.

Amber is currently on a business career path and is studying finances, career management and multimedia and webpage design. Noble’s husband, Robert, a full-time and volunteer firefighter, also helps with heavy lifting and other works. Brandon does his part by writing on the labels.

“We pay a lot of attention to detail,” Noble said. We are excited to share our products with everyone who wants a healthier choice.”

Coffee frappe is one of many scents available from Autryville-based Barrel Candles. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Candles_2.jpg Coffee frappe is one of many scents available from Autryville-based Barrel Candles. With Barrel Candles, customers can enjoy the smell of popcorn. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Candles_3.jpg With Barrel Candles, customers can enjoy the smell of popcorn. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Candles_11.jpg Bubble gum-scented products are available through the Autryville business. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Candles_1.jpg Bubble gum-scented products are available through the Autryville business. Brandon Noble, the son of Kelly Noble, writes labels on glass jars. A family business venture, Barrel Candles allows the mother and son to spend time together while creating something. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Candles_10.jpg Brandon Noble, the son of Kelly Noble, writes labels on glass jars. A family business venture, Barrel Candles allows the mother and son to spend time together while creating something.

Local family creates natural candle business

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan @ 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan @ 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.