Officials: Prep now for Dorian

A rain-soaked Sunday and Monday are expected to be a mere prelude to what is in store later this week, as the lumbering Category 4 Hurricane Dorian is on track to ride along the North Carolina coast and bring plenty of rain and wind gusts to Sampson and surrounding counties.

Flashlights, batteries, bread and water were already disappearing off store shelves in Sampson County by Labor Day, as motorists also lined up at gas stations to fuel up and fill generators. It’s a routine that has become second nature to local residents, having experienced Hurricane Florence’s wrath last year and Hurricane Matthew’s just two years before that.

Local officials say much is still up in the air about the hurricane’s potential track and power, but one thing is for certain: Preparation is key.

”The actual track of this storm is still uncertain; however there is increasing likelihood that we will experience gusty winds and rainfall amounts that lead to downed trees and power outages,” Sampson County officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday. “NOW is the time to be prepared. At this time, conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly Wednesday. County emergency personal are beginning to meet to plan accordingly.”

In fact, those meetings have already occurred. Personnel, town representatives and first responders from across the county, along with emergency officials, met on a Sunday conference call with State Emergency Management. That will be a regular occurrence in the coming days, as Sampson leaders attempt to get the most accurate, up-to-date information for local citizens.

The impacts of Dorian are still dependent upon the final tracking of the storm, but the U.S. National Weather Service in Raleigh recommends that storm preparations be completed by Wednesday evening. As it stands now, 3-6 inches of rain possible in Sampson, with the highest winds coming Thursday.

By midday Monday, The U.S. National Weather Service in Raleigh reported that Dorian was moving slowly away from Grand Bahama Island as a strong category 4 hurricane with sustained winds up to 155 mph.

The storm was expected to diminish to a Category 2 as it impacts North Carolina, but the forecast still shows an increasing risk of heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the N.C. coast.

According to NC Emergency Management, Dorian continued to move through the Bahamas on Monday and was to begin its northward turn on Tuesday

Dorian is expected to weaken as it moves northward, though the wind field is expected to increase in time. Regardless of where the eye of Dorian tracks, it should be stressed that impacts will be felt far from the center, state EM officials said.

”The probability of direct impacts to North Carolina are increasing for later this week. According to Monday’s forecast, conditions should begin deteriorating Wednesday afternoon and evening with the greatest impacts expected Thursday into Friday,” the agency stated.

Storm threats include heavy rain, with the highest amounts expected east of I-95.

The fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill in the Bahamas on Monday as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.

Meanwhile in the United States, the National Hurricane Center extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts. Forecasters expected Dorian to stay off shore, but meteorologist Daniel Brown cautioned that “only a small deviation” could draw the storm’s dangerous core toward land.

By 2 p.m. Monday, the storm’s top sustained winds fell slightly to 150 mph. It was crawling along Grand Bahama Island at just 1 mph.

On Sunday, Dorian’s maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph, with gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.

Dorian was likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. The system is expected to spin 40 to 50 miles off Florida, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order Sunday for the mandatory evacuation of his state’s entire coast. The order, which covers about 830,000 people, was to take effect at noon Monday, at which point state troopers were to make all lanes on major coastal highways one-way heading inland.

A few hours later, Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, ordered mandatory evacuations for that state’s Atlantic coast, also starting at midday Monday.

Authorities in Florida ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned this state could see heavy rain, winds and floods later in the week.

Many in Sampson County and across North Carolina stressed the importance of preparation (see related graphics), and urged residents to begin those important steps now.

“It is still very early to commit to any set model as of yet,” the Autryville Fire Department posted on its Facebook, one of many local agencies giving updates as Sampson and surrounding counties prepare for another big storm event.

“The most important thing to remember is that time is on our side,” the fire department posted. “Plan, prepare, and stay informed. Storms don’t arrive in the blink of an eye so neither should our preparation methods.“

Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Saturday, lifting restrictions on transportation to ensure critical needs like fuel, medicine and water can get to those affected by Hurricane Dorian if it hits North Carolina.

The order also lifts restrictions on equipment needed to repair utilities and remove debris so those tools are easier to mobilize after the storm. The new directive adds to Cooper’s order, issued on Friday, to help North Carolina farmers harvest and transport crops quickly in advance of the storm. The State of Emergency orders also triggers the state’s anti-price gouging law.

Cooper urged North Carolinians to pay close attention to this storm forecast, and make sure they are ready for its possible impacts expected by the middle of this week

“Now is the time to prepare and take Dorian seriously,” said Cooper. “This storm could cause serious damage and bring dangerous conditions to our state. I urge everyone to follow the forecast and listen to their local first responders.”

State emergency officials were preparing for Dorian Saturday by coordinating with FEMA, surrounding states and local governments so that personnel and equipment are ready to respond.

North Carolina residents across the state should be sure they:

• Have multiple ways to receive weather information from reliable sources.

• Review your personal emergency plan and know your evacuation routes.

• Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, prescription medicines, charging cords, batteries, and other essentials to support your family for several days.

• Be sure to plan for elderly relatives and pets.

• Make sure your insurance is up to date.

For more information on how to ensure your family is disaster ready, go to ReadyNC.org or download the free ReadyNC app, which features traffic, power outage and shelter information. Also, check to see if your local community offers an emergency alert service for its residents.

Follow @NCEmergency on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on Hurricane Dorian and how you can prepare. Also keep up to date with local agencies, as well as with The Sampson Independent, for information regarding damage, road closures, shelter openings and everything else Dorian-related.

