A&T Alumni tocelebrate impact,legacy of HBCUs

Members of the Sampson County Chapter of the North Carolina A&T State University Alumni Association delivered bags of food to help people in need. The chapter is reaching out to the public again through an upcoming forum. - Sutton -

Members of the Sampson County Chapter of the N.C. A&T State University Alumni Association are welcoming everyone to celebrate the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The organization is hosting its first-ever forum scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton. Through the theme of “Why HBCUs Still Matter,” the purpose of the event is to allow local youths to learn more about opportunities through the institutions and the role of HBCUs in American history. The special event is also observing National HBCU Week and the 400th anniversary of the 1619 arrival of Africans in the Virginia Colony.

Local community members will share their HBCU experiences with youths and the public. Larry Sutton, community/services activities committee leader for Sampson County’s N.C. A&T Alumni, is one of them. Sutton, a retired teacher from Clinton High School (CHS), remembers the day he received an acceptance letter from A&T — the only school he applied to.

“I was pretty happy about that,” Sutton said. “My Aggie experience was profound. It helped me learn more about my history and the knowledge of self.”

Sutton earned a degree in history education, before he earned a masters in teaching from Duke University. Later, he came to CHS and taught history from 1973 through 2007.

As a graduate of an HBCU that helped him become successful, Sutton believes they’ll always be relevant.

“We should use any occasion that we get to reflect on the importance of HBCUs and how they have been instrumental in helping the nation as a whole become stronger,” he said. “HBCU graduates have given countless contributions to the country and we want to reflect on that.”

During the forum, some of the topics will include history, the black college experience, myths associated with HBCUs and distinguished alumni. Some of them include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Morehouse College), Oprah Winfrey (Tennessee State University), Jesse Jackson (N.C. A&T University), W.E.B. Du Bois (Fisk University, Clark Atlanta University), and Thurgood Marshall (Lincoln University, Howard University).

Sutton also noted that HBCUs give students, who ordinarily wouldn’t have a chance to earn a college degree.

“I believe students who attend HBCUs are catered to when it comes to their needs,” he said. “They are taught by people, I believe, in most cases, who are culturally aware of the students. Therefore there is a connection between the staff and the students. That connection leads to students feeling more accepted and students feeling like they’re somebody and that they are being encouraged to thrive, strive and do well in school.”

For more information, contact Forum Moderator Phillip Williamson at 910-990-4894, Luther Moore at 910-214-1798 or Sutton at 910-564-4717

Local chapter to hold forum Sept. 9

By Chase Jordan

